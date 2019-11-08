10 Black Friday Deals at Walmart You Don’t Want to Miss

Black Friday is here once again, which means it’s time to take advantage of the year’s biggest discounts and pick the perfect gifts for everyone on your list (and treat yourself to a few wishlist buys, of course). Whether you’re looking for electronics, home goods, or kitchen appliances, Walmart’s Black Friday sale has markdowns across the entire site so you can save on holiday shopping without leaving the comfort of your home. Here are our top picks for Walmart Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss.

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the Home Chef: KitchenAid Stand Mixer

We’re thankful that this deal landed ahead of holiday baking. This 4.5-quart stand mixer from KitchenAid is currently marked down to $199 from its usual price of $260. It comes with three of the most popular attachments—a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whisk—so you can use it to make bread, cookies, cupcakes, and more.

Buy It: KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $199 (originally $260)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the World Traveler: Apple iPad

This Black Friday markdown on a recent-model iPad, originally priced at $460, puts it at 28% off its usual price. The rose gold option looks fetching with or without a case, and you can put the $100-plus savings toward accompanying accessories.

Buy It: Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB, $329 (originally $460)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the Reality TV Fan: JVC 4K Smart TV

Gift your Netflix-obsessed friend or relative this smart TV so they can keep up with all their favorite shows. With streaming apps including Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Go, as well as thousands of shows through the free Roku app, the JVC smart TV is movie-night ready. The 4K smart TV is regularly priced at $550, making this markdown a particularly exceptional Black Friday deal.

Buy It: JVC 65-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV, $400 (originally $550)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the Coffee Drinker: Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Anyone who needs a hot cup of coffee to start their day will appreciate unwrapping this single-serve Keurig. Tea lovers and hot chocolate fans can also take advantage of the machine, which can brew 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce K-cups. Plus, it has an auto-off feature so you can save energy.

Buy It: Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79 (originally $89)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the DIYer: Black+Decker Cordless Drill Set

We bet there’s at least one home improvement enthusiast in your life who could benefit from this 64-piece project kit, which includes a cordless power drill, screwdrivers, a hammer, pliers, and more. With this all-in-one toolkit—now more than 30% off—you'll be ready to tackle your next DIY project.

Buy It: Black+Decker 12-Volt Cordless Drill with 64-Piece Project Kit, $46 (originally $70)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the New Homeowner: The Pioneer Woman 24-Piece Cookware Set

Ree Drummond herself has given this aluminum cookware set her seal of approval. If one of your relatives is just starting out in a new home, or they have a seriously scratched-up set of pots and pans, stock their cabinets with these gorgeous saucepans, skillets, and measuring tools. The pots and pans feature silicone handles and come in two shades: turquoise and red.

Buy It: The Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24 Piece Cookware Combo Set, $89 (originally $160)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the Cleaning Enthusiast: Shark Ion Robot Vacuum

Permanently cross vacuuming off your to-do list by putting a robotic vacuum up to the task instead. This smart vacuum by Shark—an impressive $120 Black Friday discount—features a remote scheduling setting, meaning your home will stay guest-ready throughout the holiday season.

Buy It: Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum, $179 (originally $299)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the Multitasker: Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

Peak Instant Pot season is officially in full swing, making this the perfect time to pick up the multitasking kitchen appliance. Easily create weeknight-dinner favorites by using the stainless-steel 6-quart device as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, warmer, and more.

Buy It: Instant Pot LUX60 6-Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $55 (originally $99)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the Healthy Eater: Farberware Oil-Less Fryer

Given that the holiday season is filled with sweet treats, there’s no harm in making some healthy choices when possible. Thanks to this deal on Farberware’s best-selling oil-less air fryer—the new kitchen staple is 43% off right now—you can put a lighter twist on your favorite recipes without sacrificing their satisfying crunch.

Buy It: Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer, $39 (originally $69)

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

For the Pet Lover: Bissell Bagless Upright Vacuum

We love our furry friends, but the hair they leave behind on furniture and flooring? Not so much. Perfect for the pet lover on your list, this vacuum seamlessly glides across carpeting, area rugs, hardwood, tile, and stairs to keep your home fresh. It’s nearly 20% off, so this is a deal you’ll want to snag.

Buy It: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Bagless Upright Vacuum, $250 (originally $299)