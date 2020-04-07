Elevate Your Houseplant Collection with These Pretty Wall Planters Under $50
If you're running out of room for plants, these wall-mounted and hanging vessels offer a stylish, space-saving solution.
My ever-growing plant collection has already taken over surfaces, bookshelves, and much of the floor space in my apartment. Potted philodendron trails down my bookcase, majesty palm and fiddle leaf fig trees flank my living room sofa, and a variety of succulents and cacti dot countertops and tables. I'm quickly running out of places to display them all, which means only one solution remains: go vertical.
Wall-mounted and hanging planters offer a space-saving solution for displaying greenery, and they're growing in popularity as more people welcome houseplants into their homes. Wall planters continue to rise in popularity and searches on Etsy are up 16% in the past six months, compared to the same timeframe last year. Both pretty and practical, vertical planters function as wall art while freeing up your tabletops, counters, and shelves for other uses. Just be sure to use wall anchors for secure hanging and take them your wall planters down for watering. If you're looking to take your plant collection to the new heights, here are eight of my favorite hanging planters under $50.
Colorful Hanging Planters
Add color and texture to your walls with these ceramic planters. Available in a range of shades, sizes, and geometric shapes, each vessel is handmade and ready to ship in three to five days. Most are less than six inches tall, so they're ideal for small plants such as succulents, cacti, or air plants.
Buy It: Ceramic Wall Planter Indoor, starting at $24.25 - $45.85, Etsy
Rope Hanging Plant Holder
Dress up an empty corner of your living room or bedroom with this ceramic hanging planter. Measuring 5.5 inches in diameter, it features a slightly speckled surface and a matte finish. The planter hangs from three strands of twisted rope, which are knotted at the top so you can easily loop it over a ceiling-mounted hook.
Buy It: Cylinder Ceramic 6-Inch Hanging Planter, $16, Urban Outfitters
Modern Wall-Mounted Planter
With a geometric shape and brass metal accents, this hanging container will upgrade your plant collection with a contemporary touch. Ideal for small- to medium-sized plants, this wall planter measures about 7 inches across. Mounting hardware is included, so it's ready to hang anywhere in your home.
Buy It: Succulent Wall Geometric Hanging White/Gold - Project 62, $12.99, Target
Small Hanging Plant Holders
Show off an assortment of succulents, cacti, or herbs with these ceramic wall planters. Each measures 3.5 inches across and features an inner lining to protect your walls from moisture when watering. The set of three is available in a variety of colors, including coral, mint green, gray, red, and black.
Buy It: Round 3-1/2 in. x 4 in. Coral Ceramic Wall Planter (3-Piece), $31.98, The Home Depot
Hexagonal Wood Wall Planters
Use these hexagon-shape wall planters to propagate plant cuttings or display fresh flowers. Handcrafted from lightweight pine wood, they feature a tube for holding water, which is removable for easy cleaning and refilling. Ready to ship in about three to five days, the planters come in five finishes, including natural, walnut, red, gray, and white.
Buy It: Propagation Station Wall Planter Indoor, $37.93, Etsy
Ceiling-Mounted Terrazzo Planter
This hanging planter features a speckled terrazzo design made of cement and stone. The metal chain is finished in gold for a touch of shine. The pot measures a little over 4.5 inches across and hangs down from the ceiling about 13.5 inches.
Buy It: LC Lauren Conrad Terrazzo Hanging Planter, $14.99, Kohl's
Metallic Hanging Planters
Contrast lush greenery with a reflective metallic finish to make your wall display really stand out. Made of aluminum, these planters come in two sizes and you can choose from antique brass or polished nickel finishes. The small version measures 4.5 inches in diameter, while the larger size spans 6.5 inches.
Geometric Patterned Planters
A triangular design and a blue-and-white pattern turn these planters into eye-catching wall art. Sold as a set of two, the ceramic holders measure about 9 inches across. Plant them with an arrangement of succulents or a trailing houseplant such as English ivy.
Buy It: Dain Ceramic Wall Planter (Set of 2), $44.99, Wayfair
