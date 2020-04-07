My ever-growing plant collection has already taken over surfaces, bookshelves, and much of the floor space in my apartment. Potted philodendron trails down my bookcase, majesty palm and fiddle leaf fig trees flank my living room sofa, and a variety of succulents and cacti dot countertops and tables. I'm quickly running out of places to display them all, which means only one solution remains: go vertical.

Wall-mounted and hanging planters offer a space-saving solution for displaying greenery, and they're growing in popularity as more people welcome houseplants into their homes. Wall planters continue to rise in popularity and searches on Etsy are up 16% in the past six months, compared to the same timeframe last year. Both pretty and practical, vertical planters function as wall art while freeing up your tabletops, counters, and shelves for other uses. Just be sure to use wall anchors for secure hanging and take them your wall planters down for watering. If you're looking to take your plant collection to the new heights, here are eight of my favorite hanging planters under $50.