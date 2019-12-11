We're in the thick of the holiday season, which means it's time to bring out the sugar and flour and bake some Christmas cookies. In a recent online survey, we at Better Homes & Gardens asked America to weigh in on which holiday cookies they most look forward to every year—and which they wish would cease to exist. Conducted by research data and analytics group YouGov, more than 1,200 Americans of all ages from regions across the country participated to help us determine once and for all which cookies are a hit or miss during the holiday season.

The Nice List

With so many varieties of cookies, we provided a list of two dozen of the most common holiday cookies as options for respondents to pick their favorite (and least favorite). The clear winner across America was, a cookie we love year-round—the classic chocolate chip cookie. Here's how the top five baked up.

62% of Americans want their cookie to be chewy rather than crispy.

A small group of 49 participants didn't choose any within the given list of 24 options. They look most forward to getting their hands on lemon bars, anise cookies, and snowball cookies among the "other" favorable write-in mentions. No matter the cookie, 62% of Americans want their cookie to be chewy rather than crispy.

The Naughty List

But what about the cookies that may turn that smile into a frown? Surprisingly, oatmeal raisin cookies topped the survey as the least favorite. It was one of the top five cookies America wishes no one would bring to the party or cookie exchange. So if you're a fan and bring these, you might be taking your tin back home still full of cookies (unless the plan was to have an excuse to keep them for yourself anyway). Here are the cookies that landed in the unpopular cookie club.

Safety concern or not, getting a taste of the cookie dough is also a common scene when baking. A statistic we honestly expected to see higher in the survey results is that 19% of Americans nibble on the dough before going into the oven. However, we're guessing they've been getting their fix with some edible cookie dough instead.

Impress your family with some easy, yet gorgeous cookies, decorate sugar cookies with the kids for Santa, or go for the tried-and-true classic chocolate chip. One thing's for sure, we're looking forward to our favorite smell of the season: freshly baked cookies coming out of the oven.