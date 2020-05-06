The last few months have left me feeling pretty restless. I’m the kind of person who always wants to be doing something, and especially when so many people are in need of various forms of help right now, it feels wrong to be sitting at home. Luckily, I discovered some ways to volunteer from home, and I was surprised at how easy it is to make a difference while sitting on my couch. And it’s not all about donating money: You can volunteer your time to help those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic while practicing proper social distancing measures.

The organization Volunteer Match has thousands of ways to help out, and there are currently more than 239,000 coronavirus-related virtual volunteer opportunities listed on their site. You can also sort by location to learn how to directly impact your community (there were more than 600 ways to help my city from home!). Here are seven ways to get started today.