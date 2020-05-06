Want to Help? 7 Easy Ways to Volunteer from Home During the Pandemic
There are more than 230,000 virtual volunteer opportunities you can help with right now.
The last few months have left me feeling pretty restless. I’m the kind of person who always wants to be doing something, and especially when so many people are in need of various forms of help right now, it feels wrong to be sitting at home. Luckily, I discovered some ways to volunteer from home, and I was surprised at how easy it is to make a difference while sitting on my couch. And it’s not all about donating money: You can volunteer your time to help those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic while practicing proper social distancing measures.
The organization Volunteer Match has thousands of ways to help out, and there are currently more than 239,000 coronavirus-related virtual volunteer opportunities listed on their site. You can also sort by location to learn how to directly impact your community (there were more than 600 ways to help my city from home!). Here are seven ways to get started today.
1
Sew and Donate Masks
With personal protective equipment (PPE) in short supply, medical facilities around the country are accepting donations of fabric face masks. Dust off your sewing machine and try your hand at stitching a batch of our easy sewn face mask instructions in no time. If your friends, family, or neighbors are in need of masks (some stores now require you to wear a mask before entering), we have four ways to make a no-sew face mask. Be sure to call ahead and follow all safety guidelines if you’re donating masks to a local hospital or clinic.
2
Become a Crisis Counselor
With so many people feeling scared or isolated right now, crisis hotlines are overloaded with calls and texts from individuals experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. If you feel mentally well enough to help, sign up to become a crisis counselor for Crisis Text Line. You’ll go through 30 hours of training, and then sign up for shifts where you’ll be able to receive and respond to secure messages via text (you won’t use your personal phone number). Keep in mind you’ll be asked to commit to volunteering for at least 4 hours a week, until you’ve hit 200 hours, but you can continue working with the crisis line long after the pandemic is over.
3
Participate in Give-19
You don’t have to do anything profound to make a difference from your home. The organization Give-19 is encouraging people to use their talents to help out a friend, neighbor, or stranger. The mission is simple: Give 19 of whatever you can. You can give $19, bake 19 cookies (these are our favorite recipes!) and leave them for a frontline worker to enjoy after their shift, or make and donate 19 face masks.
4
Record an Audiobook
With schools closed, parents are stepping in to the role of homeschool teacher and teachers are scrambling to organize distance learning opportunities for the rest of the semester. You can alleviate some stress by volunteering to record an audiobook for Learning Ally. They’re producing as many audiobooks as possible for kids and young adults to listen to while they’re out of school.
5
Track the Spread
Since testing for Covid-19 isn’t widely available to everyone, scientists and tech companies have teamed up to create a program called COVID Near You that helps track the spread of the virus so doctors can learn more about how it is transferred and what symptoms to warn patients about. Whether you’ve tested positive, experienced symptoms, or are perfectly healthy, they’re asking volunteers to track how they feel every day. All you have to do is log in and check all the symptoms you’re feeling (or report experiencing none). This allows doctors and scientists to look at how symptoms progress and learn more about the virus. More than 595,000 people have logged in and reported their symptoms; to join them, simply visit the COVIDNear You website and answer questions about how you’re feeling.
6
Make Phone Calls
Another way scientists are tracking the spread of Covid-19 is by contract tracing, which is the process of tracking individuals who have potentially been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Here’s how it works: If you test positive for the coronavirus, you will be asked for a list of everyone you’ve recently been in contact with. Then a volunteer will call everyone on that list and let them know they may have been exposed and let them know what steps to take. By having a volunteer base make these calls, medical professionals are free to treat sick patients. Training and resources are available from the CDC, but these efforts are led by local health departments, so contact yours to find out how to register.
7
Donate Graduation Gowns
If you’ve reached the point in quarantine where you have nothing else to do but clean out your closets, you’re not alone (mine have never been so organized in my life). While you’re doing your spring cleaning, be on the lookout for old graduation gowns; they can actually be donated to frontline workers to be used as PPE. The organization Gowns 4 Good is collecting graduation robes and distributing them to hospitals and clinics that don’t have enough medical gowns. To send yours in, click the ‘Donate’ tab on their site and they’ll tell you the best way to ship them based on how many you have.
