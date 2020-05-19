For the First Time Ever, the Famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show Is Entirely Online

For the first time since it was established in 1913, the most famous garden show in the world, the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show, is going completely virtual. Normally, just over 150,000 people visit the flower show each year (attendance is limited because of the size of the grounds where the show takes place, and you have to buy tickets in advance, usually starting at $50). But this year, because of social distancing guidelines due to the new coronavirus that canceled the usual show, it’s moving completely online. The virtual show kicked off on Monday, May 18 with a day just for RHS members, but the rest of the show, from May 19 through May 23, is free and open to everyone.