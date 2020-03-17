The last few weeks have been a whirlwind of scary news and overwhelming information regarding the new coronavirus. And while I know staying inside is the best way to keep myself and others safe, I’ll be the first to admit that social distancing is hard. I miss interacting with my coworkers during the day (we’re all working from home now), I miss going to the gym (it’s closed), and I really miss after-work happy hours with friends. If you’re not used to being alone, sitting in your home with no outside human interaction can take a toll on your mental health.

Luckily, we live in a time where technology can bridge a lot of those gaps for us. Sure, I can’t physically be with my family or friends, but my evenings are now filled with phone calls and video chats. It’s easier than ever to four-way video call with your close circle of friends or host a virtual happy hour with your coworkers when the at-home workday is over.

Since there are so many ways to stay connected, I put together a list of my favorite video-calling systems that help me stay connected to my friends and family. They’re all free, and many of the platforms have expanded their services in light of the new coronavirus. So whether you’re organizing a happy hour or a morning coffee date, set up a meeting time and start chatting face-to-face.