As social distancing measures continue to change the way we spend time with our friends and loved ones, our staff has been looking for ways to stay connected. I’ve been hosting virtual happy hours with friends every week, and this week I discovered another fun way to keep up with friends: Virtual game night. Here’s how it works: Organize a group video call and choose an online game to play. There are dozens of interactive games available, and being able to see your friends’ faces as you play will make you feel like you’re right there in the room with them. Here are some of the easiest (and most fun) games our editors have been playing online, along with our recommendations for video calling.

Image zoom Adene Sanchez/Getty Images

So gather your gang, fire up FaceTime or Google Hangout, and have an online game night. One thing I can promise is that virtual game nights are just as competitive as the real thing.