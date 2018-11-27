If you grew up before the 2000s, you likely remember having a porcelain or ceramic Christmas tree in your home, or maybe you associate them with Grandma's annual holiday decor. The tabletop Christmas trees with built-in lights and a star on top was a Christmas decor staple for so many years—you could even find miniature versions that plugged into the wall as a nightlight and two-foot trees that spun or played music!

The iconic trees gained popularity in the 1970s and now, more than 40 years later, they're making a major comeback. According to Google, searches for ceramic Christmas trees have risen 480% in the last 10 years—and there are currently more than 7,200 Instagram posts with #ceramicchristmastree. And since there was a several-decade lapse in production of the trees, original 1970s creations can sell for hundreds of dollars now. Luckily, companies like Target and Amazon jumped on the trend last year and began selling new versions for a fraction of the price, and we've rounded up the best deals.

To make sure you can display your own nostalgic Christmas decor, call Grandma, hit the local thrift store, or purchase one of our picks.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The adorable vintage trees left the home decor scene years ago, but they’re making a comeback in a big way. Since they've grown so much in popularity, there are dozens of options available online—but they're not always cheap. Larger models (like this 35-inch ceramic Christmas tree) are selling on eBay for almost $500! If you're just looking for a touch of holiday nostalgia, opt for a smaller tree from Amazon instead. This 7-inch tree retails for less than $20 and runs on 2 AA batteries, so you can display it anywhere in your home.

Buy It: BrylaneHome Nostalgic White Tree, $19.91, Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

While the classic green and white trees will always remind us of Grandma's house at the holidays, we've been eyeing the less-traditional tree colors available this year. If you're decking the halls with pink Christmas decor, head to Walmart to pick up this 12-inch tabletop tree. The pink ceramic material is coated in a fine dusting of glitter that looks just like a fresh snowfall.

Buy It: LED Ceramic Pink Tree, $50.05, Walmart

Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart

A green tree with multicolored lights is the most iconic ceramic tree design, but don’t pass up your chance to get an all-white tree for a more subtle approach. You can even get a set of replacement bulbs (Medium Ceramic Tree Bulbs, $8.32, Walmart) to decorate your tree in all red or green bulbs for a monochromatic look.

Buy It: Light-Up Ceramic Tabletop Tree, $19.98, Walmart

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

We especially love how ceramic trees look on a holiday mantel or displayed in front of the Christmas tree. If you have modern holiday decor, a ceramic tree with multicolor bulbs will give your home a festive touch of whimsy. This 14-inch tree from Target is currently out of stock online, but is available in stores.

Buy It: Mr. Christmas Large Ceramic Tree, $30, Target

Image zoom Courtesy of Plow & Hearth

If you're willing to splurge on a larger piece, there are trees available for under $100. This 20-inch tree is battery-operated and has a gorgeous holly and snowflake pattern around the base. Plus, it's designed for all kinds of weather, so it can be displayed indoors or out.

Buy It: Indoor Outdoor Ceramic Tree, $99.95, Plow & Hearth

The holidays are a time for love, family, and tradition. Bring back all those warm feelings you had as a child with a ceramic Christmas tree you can hand down to each generation.