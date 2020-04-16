People Around the World Share the 'View From My Window' in This Incredible Facebook Group

With so many of us around the world sheltering in place, you've probably caught yourself looking out your window more than usual. As mundane as staring outdoors might have seemed two months ago, there's a Facebook group proving that the ordinary can be incredible. It's called View From My Window, and it's encouraging people to stay indoors while showcasing stunning scenes from all around the world.

I learned about the group from my sister, who told me she recently joined the group after hearing about it from a friend. And she's not the only person who's stumbled upon it. According to the group's "about" section, View From My Window launched March 31, and in just a few weeks, it already has nearly 1 million members.

Anyone can be a part of the group, as long as you agree to the rules, which include a zero-tolerance for hateful speech and bullying. The group also explains the requirements for posting a photo and notes that there are thousands of submissions per day. Of course, that means there are many inspirational views to parse through, so I found seven photos from around the world that will whisk you away while recreational travel is put on pause.

Image zoom Courtesy of Diana Moore

Maungaturoto, New Zealand

Diana Moore, from Maungaturoto, in the Northland Region of New Zealand, captured her gorgeous garden featuring rocks and waterfalls that her husband, Richard, made. She notes they're both artists, and Richard has a background in landscape design, which isn't surprising looking at this scene. She says the "tranquil escape" includes lush ferns, bromeliads, tortoises, native birds, and fish. "Not only does this environment inspire us and provide a peaceful space for us to paint and draw, but it also gives us something wonderful to look out upon from inside, particularly in the midst of self-isolation," she says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Debbie Hull

Wensleydale, England

The pillowy clouds in this image come from Wensleydale in North Yorkshire, England. Debbie Hull says she took the picture while looking outside her kitchen window. (I wouldn't mind this view while whipping up a batch of banana bread.) "I enjoy taking photographs of Wensleydale to share with others and try and help them through the current lockdown situation," she says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Renee Frouws

Mauritius, Africa

Anyone else dreaming of an island vacation? Take a look at the scene outside Renee Frouws' apartment, who lives in Mauritius, an island in East Africa that sits in the Indian Ocean. Frouws says she joined View From My Window because it shows that we're all in this quarantine together. "I think that's what makes the group amazing," she explains. "No matter what your view, a snowy mountain, an ocean view, a garden home, a brick wall, we all get to experience a tiny fraction of someone's life. It's the sense of community." She says she doesn't take her view for granted, especially during this time. "I think that is what we need to realize," she says "There is so much we need to be grateful for, a family, our health, a roof over our heads, and food on our table."

Image zoom Courtesy of Claire Garton

Moorooka, Australia

Claire Garton, who lives in Moorooka, a suburb of Brisbane, in Queensland, Australia, shared this photo of her garden. She calls it her little oasis, and it's her view when looking out from her living room. Garton says she joined the Facebook group because "it's a great way to put ourselves in other people's position during this crisis."

Image zoom Courtesy of Josh Abrams‎

Fernhill, New Zealand

Although the sun shines in New Zealand, some parts of the country have colder weather, too. Josh Abrams, who lives in Fernhill, a suburb of Queenstown, took this photo of Ben Lomond Mountain after fresh morning snow. Abrams says a friend invited him to the group and encouraged him to upload images of his backyard.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cathie Olszynski‎

Eure-et-Loir, France

Another alluring garden in the group belongs to Cathie Olszynski of Eure-et-Loir, France, which is in the northern part of the country. She says this is what she looks at while she's cooking in the kitchen. Olszynski calls View From My Window, a "lovely community."

Image zoom Courtesy of Lynette Elizabeth Attwood Zulli

Wollongong, Australia

Lynette Elizabeth Attwood Zulli, who lives in Wollongong, a coastal city in New South Wales, Australia, uploaded this photo from her apartment that features Norfolk Island pine trees and the Tasman Sea. She's lived in the space for a few years after downsizing from a large home. "I knew I would miss my garden and wanted to find a place with a lovely view to compensate," she explains. Attwood Zulli says she loves looking at how different everyone's views are from around the world. "It’s a bit like traveling from your armchair," she says.

These are just a small portion of all the marvelous landscapes from the group. To see more, head to the View From My Window Facebook page, and take a trip around the world. After scrolling through countless photos, which is my new favorite quarantine hobby, I've decided that a vacation to New Zealand is now at the top of my bucket list.