If you're still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift, we've got something truly unique. Instead of generic flowers and chocolates, say “Happy Valentine’s Day” with customized photo socks from DivvyUp. Gift your loved one a pair of red or pink socks that feature a snapshot of your face, your pet, or something else they’ll appreciate.

Image zoom Image courtesy of DivvyUp

These socks make a big statement, and you can rest easy knowing they probably don't already own a pair. Today is the last day to order and get them in time for Valentine’s Day, so start designing your pair ASAP.

DivvyUp sells multiple styles, including “Be Mine” candy hearts, #1 Girlfriend/Boyfriend, and even socks for your BFF. If you don’t like one of the existing styles, you can even send an email for a completely custom pair. As a bonus, the company donates socks to those in need. To date, they've provided 352,442 pairs!

You can customize the socks with up to three faces—we’re thinking you, your boo, and your furbaby, too! The process is simple: Choose the style of sock, upload an image, and select your colors. Finally, preview your creation, check out, and they’ll handle the rest. Designers look at the photos and make sure they’ll print right, but DivvyUp also offers a guide to choosing the right photo.

If socks aren’t your style, we’ve rounded up 35 other Valentine's Day gifts for her (that aren't just flowers).