Classic gingerbread will likely always be associated with Christmas, but different cookie abodes now exist for other holidays. First, there were Halloween houses, then, there were a few different kinds for Christmastime, and now, there's one in honor of Valentine's Day.

The Cupid's Cottage Chocolate House Kit from Wilton will be a sweet addition to your decor on February 14. The build-it-yourself-kit comes with everything you need to make your little love shack, including six pre-baked cookie panels; a bag of candy hearts and flowers; pink, red, and white, icing; a decorating bag with tip; and an instruction sheet. It also contains two pint-sized candy cupids, one playing the harp and another with a bow and arrow. Wilton's version is adorably decorated, but you can adorn yours however your heart desires.

Buy It: Build it Yourself Cupid's Cottage, $5.99, Michaels

Although the kit usually retails for $8.39, Michaels is currently offering it for just $5.99. The product is only available in-store, but you can buy it online and pick it up at your nearest Michaels. The petite house is 3-1/2 inches long, 3-1/2 inches wide, and just over 4 inches tall so that it won't take up much space on your counter with the rest of your festive decor.

A cookie house isn't the only traditional Christmassy item that's been transformed into a pink masterpiece for February 14. People are now extending the life of their Christmas trees and decorating them with pink, red, and white decorations to create Valentine's Day trees. Retailers are also redoing Grandma's favorite holiday decor and selling pink ceramic trees.

Decorating cupid's cottage would be a fun activity for a Galentine's Day get together, a night in with your special someone, or a daytime activity with the kids. It will definitely be the sweetest decoration of the season.