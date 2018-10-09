These colors are straight out of a Dr. Seuss book. And where you'll find them is totally surprising!

When you think “fall,” your mind probably goes right to pumpkin spice lattes, carving jack-o-lanterns, cozy sweaters, and the leaves on trees changing colors. For most, that means red, orange, and yellow foliage—not cooler hues like purple and blue.

The landscape surrounding the Snowbasin ski resort in northern Utah will make you forget what you thought you knew about fall color. Videographer Justin McFarland captured overhead views of hot pinks, purples, and blues in Ogden Valley, Utah, via drone. While these colors may look like flower blooms, they're not—they're leaves!

Due to this summer's heavy rainfall, fall foliage is about to have its best year yet. This is especially true for Northeast states, which is why this cotton candy Utah landscape is such a treat to the West. This video was also taken during fall foliage prime, which ranges from late August to late October.