Over the year, pets grow accustomed to regular visits from the women and men clad in brown (some even arrive bearing yummy gifts just for them). It's clear dogs and UPS delivery drivers share a special bond, but until one driver started documenting his sweet encounters with the pups along his route, the world had no way of knowing just how deep and widespread the connection truly is. Sean McCarren, also known as Sean 'Dawgzilla,' created the Facebook page UPS Dogs back in 2013. Since then, the Facebook page and its corresponding Instagram account have grown into a community of drivers and pet owners sharing pictures of the adorable relationship pooches have with their favorite delivery people.

The heartwarming stories and photos show a bit of good in the world, and it's so refreshing to scroll through. “Our followers love the photos, and the stories told as we share our love of these special relationships with these lovable creatures,” according to the "About section" on their Facebook page. About 1.5 million people follow and like the Facebook page, and the Instagram account has a following of almost half a million.

Although the page is technically called UPS Dogs, it features a wide range of four-legged greeters like cats, deer, goats, and donkeys, all happily pictured with the big brown and yellow van. (We can only assume there are copious amounts of treats involved.)

Anyone can submit photos and stories to be featured on the UPS Dogs Facebook or Instagram account. If you have a pet who loves greeting the UPS delivery driver, you can email submissions to upsdogs@gmail.com with a caption, the animal's name, your name, and where you live. In the meantime, continue to scroll through these cute photos for a little pick-me-up—we know that's what we'll be doing!