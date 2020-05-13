16 Uplifting Quotes to Help You Stay Positive This Week

There's a reason you love to pin uplifting quotes on Pinterest: Reading them really can boost your mood. I love to print them out and leave them somewhere I’ll see them every day (like above my desk or on the bathroom mirror), but I also love how easy it is to share someone's encouraging words with others. You can easily write one inside an encouraging greeting card and send it to a friend to brighten their day.

There’s no way to sugar-coat it: Living through a global pandemic is overwhelming. And while practicing social distancing is one of the most helpful things we can do to flatten the curve, Psychology Today reports that social isolation is increasing the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Whether you’re adjusting to a work-from-home environment or balancing homeschool duties for your kids, we could all use some extra encouragement in this unprecedented time. We’ve rounded up our favorite uplifting quotes to help lift your spirits. (Psychology Today also recommends speaking with a medical professional if you’re really struggling.)