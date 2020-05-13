16 Uplifting Quotes to Help You Stay Positive This Week
Send one of these to a friend in need of some encouragement.
There's a reason you love to pin uplifting quotes on Pinterest: Reading them really can boost your mood. I love to print them out and leave them somewhere I’ll see them every day (like above my desk or on the bathroom mirror), but I also love how easy it is to share someone's encouraging words with others. You can easily write one inside an encouraging greeting card and send it to a friend to brighten their day.
There’s no way to sugar-coat it: Living through a global pandemic is overwhelming. And while practicing social distancing is one of the most helpful things we can do to flatten the curve, Psychology Today reports that social isolation is increasing the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Whether you’re adjusting to a work-from-home environment or balancing homeschool duties for your kids, we could all use some extra encouragement in this unprecedented time. We’ve rounded up our favorite uplifting quotes to help lift your spirits. (Psychology Today also recommends speaking with a medical professional if you’re really struggling.)
So write these down, print them out, or add them to a sweet card for a friend. You could even include them in a cheerful care package for a frontline worker as a way to say thanks and boost their spirits.
Improve the World
If you’re looking for ways to impact your community while staying home, start by thanking a healthcare worker. As medical professionals report to hospitals and clinics to fight the virus, they’ll appreciate a bit of extra encouragement. As Anne Frank said, we can all do something to make the world a better place right now. Try one of these seven ways to support a healthcare worker, or come up with your own.
Help from Home
We’re all just doing the best we can right now, and as Oprah says, that’s all we can ask of ourselves. If you’re feeling helpless during these overwhelming times, start by doing what you can. Whether that’s sewing a few face masks to donate (our easy face mask instructions can help you get started) or finding ways to volunteer from home, even small efforts can make a big difference.
Be a Rainbow
Rainbows have become a symbol of hope during the pandemic as people hang hand-drawn rainbows in their windows as a way to thank healthcare workers and bring joy to their neighbors. Take inspiration from this Maya Angelou quote and draw your own or jump on the trend of crocheting rainbows that can be hung in the window or given to a friend.
Choose Hope
If you’re someone who likes to keep a busy schedule, staying home day after day can be easier said than done. Not to mention, we’re all having to cancel a lot of the upcoming vacations and events we were looking forward to. If you’re in a rut, trying a new activity at home can help you spark joy again: Something as simple as baking with your kids can help you see the positives in this overwhelming situation.
You Are Enough
Since most schools are currently closed, thousands of people have transitioned to stay-at-home parents and homeschool teachers overnight, all while trying to successfully work from home. As people post on social media about everything they’ve accomplished during quarantine, remember that you don’t have to be the best at everything: You don’t need to make a color-coded homework chart or have a home-cooked dinner on the table every night to show your family love.
Brighten Someone's Day
These wise words from Ina Garten have inspired us to preheat the oven and bust out the chocolate chips. Psychologists say baking can help lower stress levels, but the benefits of baking aren’t just limited to the person mixing up the dough. Choose a few new cookie varieties (these are our favorite recipes!) and bake a few dozen cookies. You’ll experience the stress-relieving benefits of baking, and then you can add the cookies to a care package that’ll brighten a friend’s day too.
Love Your Neighbors
Staying home means we’re all finding new ways to love our friends and neighbors from afar, but it’s easy to show love to a stranger during this time too. You can sign up to send (and receive!) uplifting text messages and brighten someone’s day from the comfort of your own couch.
Do What You Can
These words from Martin Luther King Jr. remind us that doing what you can with what you have available to you can make a big impact. Whether it’s sewing and donating face masks or making ear guards (to protect sore ears from repeated mask-wearing) like this 12-year-old boy from Canada, even small acts can make a big impact on your community.
Never Give Up
This Harriet Beecher Stowe quote is the perfect reminder to keep looking up, even when things feel scary. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and anxious, experts say journaling every day is one of the easiest ways to lower stress levels.
Spread the Love
We can’t all be Mother Teresa, but we can all take inspiration from her generous spirit. Last week, the Giving Tuesday organization launched a second national day of giving. And while the day has since passed, there are still plenty of ways to donate during the pandemic and dozens of easy ways to volunteer from home.
Cheer Someone Up
It seems that Mark Twain knew one of the easiest ways to cheer yourself up is to cheer up someone else. If someone you know is struggling or could use some extra encouragement, fill a sunshine box with bright yellow goodies and leave it on their doorstep.
Do Your Best
These words from Reese Witherspoon are a great reminder that you don’t have to do it all: Just do what you can. If you’re a good cook, make a healthy meal for a healthcare worker so they don’t have to worry about dinner when they get off shift. If you’re handy with a sewing machine, make and donate fabric masks to a local hospital. You can even volunteer to pick up groceries for elderly neighbors!
Tomorrow Is Another Day
When you’re feeling especially overwhelmed by the current situation, re-read this quote and take a moment to do an activity that makes you feel calm. Studies show that hands-on activities like knitting and crocheting can actually lower stress levels, so it may be time to pick up a new hobby during quarantine.
New Beginnings
It’s easy to mourn the things we’re not able to do any longer, but this quote from Mister Rogers is a reminder that we can always be on the lookout for something new to try. Some of our favorite trends to come out of the pandemic are things meant to cheer up a stranger, like neighborhood rainbow hunts and elaborate sidewalk chalk messages.
Notice the Little Things
Appreciating the little things that bring you joy is one of the best suggestions for making it through social distancing. This week, try adding a bouquet of flowers to your next grocery store pick-up order or making a new recipe (this classic banana bread recipe is one of our favorites).
Move Forward
These words from Ella Fitzgerald remind us not to dwell on what could have been, but rather look for ways to make the most out of what we can do now. Celebrations and holidays have looked very different than normal during this pandemic, but people have quickly adjusted to things like virtual Easter egg hunts and virtual cooking dates for Mother’s Day rather than in-person celebrations. As we move forward, look for ways to stay connected with friends and family in new ways.
Comments