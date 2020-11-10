Target Just Announced It Will Start Carrying Your Favorite Ulta Products

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target has announced it will begin carrying a selection of Ulta's products in a curated "shop-in-shop" experience at 100 Target locations in 2021.

Target isn't getting rid of its current beauty selections; all Ulta Beauty at Target products will complement the Minneapolis-based retailer's current product lineup. Though it's not yet clear which items will be included, a "wide range of prestige products and brands" will join Target's existing haircare, skincare and makeup selections. The goods will also be available on Target's website.

Image zoom Credit: Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Although this is exciting news for beauty-product lovers, you'll have to wait a bit to take advantage of the shop-in-shop locations. The Ulta Beauty at Target experience will be available at only 100 stores across the country in 2021, and those locations and start dates remain under wraps. "This matchup brings Ulta Beauty’s coveted prestige beauty assortment, category expertise, and guest loyalty together with Target’s high-growth beauty business and the ease and convenience of our industry-leading fulfillment services," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in the news release.