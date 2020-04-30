This Family-Owned Farm Spells Out a Sweet Message in Its Tulip Fields

What a creative way to let visitors know how much they are missed.

Dutch Daffodils is a family-owned farm in the Netherlands, located close to Keukenhof, one of the world’s most famous flower parks. Known for growing over 100 varieties of daffodils, the farm also grows just over a dozen tulip varieties. But like all flower farms in the Netherlands, and Keukenhof itself, they’ve been closed to visitors this year and haven’t been able to welcome any tourists while their flower fields are blooming. Despite the lack of visitors, Dutch Daffodils decided to team up with Tulips in Holland, which provides news and information to tourists about the country’s famous flowers, to create a heartwarming message in one of their tulip fields.

Image zoom Courtesy of Dutch Daffodils and Tulips in Holland

Together, the two teams created a beautiful work of art in the flowers, spelling out “See you next year” in white tulips, and forming a big heart in a nearby row of red tulips. The message is meant for everyone who had plans to travel to the Netherlands this year to see the flower fields, but had to cancel because of the new coronavirus.

Both teams posted the message on their Facebook pages, noting that they created the sweet message by “heading” the tulips early this year, meaning they cut some of the flowers from their stems. This is normally done on bulb farms when the flowers are in full bloom so the plants can focus their energy on creating more bulbs.

In the Netherlands, tulip season runs from the end of March until the middle of May, but April is usually the most popular month for tourists. Keukenhof and nearby flower fields together usually attract more than 1 million visitors in just a few weeks every year, so not seeing tourists this year is a big loss for the region.

Even if you weren’t planning to travel to the Netherlands this year, Dutch Daffodils’ and Tulips in Holland’s heartfelt message provides a welcome glimpse of the colorful flower fields right now. Keukenhof has also found a way to share its millions of blooming flowers online with virtual tours, and other canceled tulip festivals have done the same.