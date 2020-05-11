Trader Joe's is one of the many stores adjusting to a new "normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the virus, the grocery store just announced new store hours nationwide: Beginning Monday, May 11, all locations will be open until 8 p.m., except for stores in New York City, which will be open until 9 p.m. The opening hour of each store, which varies by location, will still be reserved for customers over the age of 60 or those with disabilities who might need assistance while shopping.

Image zoom John Greim/Getty Images

The latest update is in addition to the corporation's current coronavirus policies, which were first posted on March 11. All stores are continuing to administer crew member wellness checks, increasing routine cleanings, and supporting social distancing guidelines by limiting the number of people in stores.

Although the pandemic has changed many things about Trader Joe's, it continues to release exclusive products that are one of the reasons the grocery chain is so popular. Some of its new sweet treats include Trader Joe’s Springle Jangle, which is a mix of nonpareils, candy gems, yogurt pretzels, butter toffee peanuts, dark and milk chocolate mini peanut butter cups, and Joe-Joe bark. Trader Joe's also just started selling These Sprinkles Walk Into a Sandwich Cookie, which is a six-pack of butter cookie sandwiches filled with buttercream. There are also several savory options, including olive and herb-seasoned mixed nuts and plant-based protein patties, which are a perfect hamburger substitute during the meat shortage.

To try these new items, head to your local Trader Joe's. Just make sure you're shopping safely and responsibly.