Hot cocoa is arguably the best holiday beverage (no offense, eggnog), and now, thanks to Trader Joe's, making a mug is just as fun as drinking it.

Our go-to grocery store is now selling an adorable chocolatey snowman that dissolves into the perfect cup of hot cocoa—and melts your heart at the same time. It's holiday magic in a mug, and at less than $2 apiece, these hot chocolate bombs are truly a Christmas miracle.

To make the magic happen, simply pop the frosty little guy in a mug of warm milk (or your favorite non-dairy alternative) and watch as the sweet transformation begins. He'll bob a bit at first before floating to the top like he's kicking back against the cup's rim for a relaxing, creamy soak.

Then the process takes a darker—and more delicious—turn as Frosty's chocolatey body slowly melts and sinks into the milky depths. (The exact melting time will depend on how hot your beverage is.) Once your snowy buddy is completely melted, just give the mug a stir and enjoy your tasty, drinkable treat.

Made of white chocolate, this frosty figure is outfitted with typical snowman trimmings like a black hat, black eyes, and an orange, carrot-shape nose. The colors for these accessories, also composed of white chocolate, are derived from fruits and vegetables.

Hidden inside the snowman's hollow belly are mini marshmallows and milk chocolate drops that release into the beverage as the outer shell melts. An ideal refreshment for your classic Christmas movie marathon, the finished product is a creamy blend of rich chocolate flavors that's topped with sweet marshmallows. We'll be grabbing one of these hot cocoa heroes for everyone on our list (and several for ourselves!).

Head to the candy section at your local Trader Joe's to find these hot cocoa bombs (and do it soon because they're selling out fast!). Each box contains one chocolate snowman and costs $1.99. Consider those stockings stuffed!