In just a few weeks, we'll be sipping on green beer, eating corned beef and cabbage, and pinching each other for not wearing festive clothing. Yes, St. Patrick's Day is coming up on Tuesday, March 17. Although you still have a couple weeks to decide how you're going to celebrate, Trader Joe's is kicking things off early by selling shamrocks.

The Instagram account @traderjoesobsessed first spotted the houseplant at her local store in Montrose, California. They are a species of the genus Oxalis, which includes hundreds of different types. Although Trader Joe's doesn't say which species they're selling, it appears to be Oxalis regnellii. Depending on the variety, they can be anywhere from a few inches to a foot tall and 6 to 12 inches wide. Although care for different Oxalis differs, many require well-drained soil and do not like standing moisture. Some plants have a summer dormancy, and others are tropical and thrive in the warmer months.

At Trader Joe's, you can get a potted Oxalis for just $4.99 each. We reached out to see which locations are carrying them, but we have yet to hear back. If you can't make it to your store to check out its selection, or maybe your store doesn't carry the greenery, you're still in luck. Amazon sells a 20-pack of Oxalis regnellii bulbs for $18.95, or, you can purchase an already grown and potted plant for $38.95. Whether you're Irish, you can still feature the festive shamrock plant in your home for the holiday and beyond.