The chocolate is made from ruby cocoa beans and doesn’t contain any artificial coloring—and Trader Joe’s is the first American store to offer it.

All-Natural Pink Chocolate Is Finally in The U.S. and You Can Get It at Trader Joe's

The natural pink chocolate you’ve been hearing about is finally available in the U.S., and you can find it at your local Trader Joe’s. In 2017, chocolate scientists created a new kind of all-natural chocolate with a pink tint—and until now, it hasn’t been available in the US.

Lucky for us, the wait is over—you can buy your own 5-ounce bag of ruby chocolate at Trader Joe’s for just $2.99. The brand added Ruby Cacao Wafers to the ‘What’s New’ section of their website on Tuesday, and we can’t wait to pick up a bag (or ten). According to the press release on their website, the Trader Joe’s Ruby Cacao Wafers have “a fruity, berry-like quality with subtle tangy notes.”

Image zoom Image courtesy of Trader Joe's

In 2017, chocolate scientists at Belgium’s Barry Callebaut—one of the biggest cocoa production companies in the world—created the natural pink chocolate from ruby cocoa beans. The chocolate has a rosy pink color, but doesn’t contain any artificial coloring; it’s made from organic ingredients.

Pink chocolate has been in other countries since it’s invention in 2017, and we’ve been patiently waiting to get our hands on it here in the US. Last year, Nestle used the pink chocolate to make pink Kit Kat bars for Valentine’s Day, but they were only available in South Korea, Japan, and Europe.