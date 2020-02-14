If you have yet to buy your sweetie a gift for Valentine's Day, you might be able to avoid a holiday disaster thanks to Trader Joe's. The supermarket is selling a variety of succulents in a heart-shape container that's a fabulous present for February 14.

Several social media accounts uploaded photos of the houseplants after spotting them at their local stores—many of which are based California and the West Coast. We reached out to Trader Joe's to find out all the locations that sell these succulents, but they didn't respond at press time. However, the Instagram account @traderjoesobsessed recently posted a few pots from a Trader Joe's in Pasadena, California. She tells BHG.com that she also found them at a store in nearby Montrose, and the Instagram account @traderjoesplants also uploaded a photo of the plants from Culver City, California.

Image zoom Courtesy of @ traderjoesobsessed

Each heart container retails for $18.99 and contains eight succulents. Although the tag attached doesn't provide specifics, we spy a few different varieties of easy-care Echeveria in the mix, all of which require bright light and moderately dry soil.

Related: These Tiny Succulents Look Just Like Roses

Even if you don't get to your local store today, you should still stop by if you're interested in the potted succulents. The low-maintenance houseplants are quite easy to care for (even for those millennials stressed about caring for plants, like me), so they'd be great for new and experienced gardeners. Of course, you can always show yourself some self-love and pick one up for the rest of your houseplant collection.