Shoppers Are Understandably Obsessed with Trader Joe's Newest Seasoning

Trader Joe's shoppers have different opinions when it comes to the best thing to buy at the grocery chain, but there's one product that you'll find in just about every shopping cart: Everything but the Bagel Seasoning. (Seriously, it was voted the top product in the store's Customer Choice Awards). This week, TJ's just dropped another new seasoning that might become your go-to flavoring. It's called Everything but the Elote.

Elote, also known as Mexican street corn, is typically slathered with butter or mayo, seasoned with some combination of cayenne pepper or chili powder, and topped cojita cheese, lime juice, and cilantro. The supermarket's new product is a bit different from the traditional take: it's a blend of salt, chile pepper, cheese, chipotle, and cumin.

TJ's explains the "highly crave-able" combination was created "in the spirit of" the famous Everything but the Bagel seasoning, and although they offer some ideas on how to use it, we recommend getting creative: Try adding it to the breading of chicken tenders, finishing off a bowl of fresh popcorn, or blending it with cornbread mix for deliciously spiced cakes.

If you're tempted to try this mixture out yourself, stop into to your local TJ's and head to the spice section. A 2.3-ounce jar sells for $2.49, which is a pretty affordable way to spice up your midday snacks and weeknight dinners.