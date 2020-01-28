Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the 9 Most-Loved Products at Trader Joe's

Shoppers love Trader Joe's for its seemingly endless aisles of exclusive products that sell for affordable prices. Each year, the grocery chain asks loyalists to chose their favorite items from a variety of categories, including the overall winner, and the results for this year are here.

Trader Joe's originally asked consumers to vote on January 2 for its 11th annual customer choice awards with the winners revealed on January 27. The grocery store didn't reveal how many people took the survey, but it did say it "counted and re-counted" votes to make sure the final tallies are accurate.

Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Overall: Everything but the Bagel Seasoning The topping is delicious on a variety of dishes, particularly avocado toast and egg sandwiches, so it's no surprise it took home the top spot. Runners-Up: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Mandarin Orange Chicken (which won last year), Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, and Unexpected Cheddar cheese. Fittingly, all of the runners-up took home the top spot in a different category. Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Entrée: Mandarin Orange Chicken Apparently, people are choosing to skip the takeout and save money on dinner. Runners-Up: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, and Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Sage. Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Vegetarian or Vegan Item: Cauliflower Gnocchi Shoppers definitely enjoy the low-carb alternative to the traditional potato pasta because it's on three lists. Runners-Up: Soy Chorizo, Vegan Kale, Cashew, and Basil Pesto, Cowboy Quinoa Veggie Burger, and Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels. Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Snack: Plantain Chips They're a slightly sweet alternative to traditional potato chips with bigger crunch. Runners-Up: Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Orangic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, and Chili and Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Produce: Avocados This is the second year in a row that customers chose the heart-healthy fruit as their favorite type of produce. (Perhaps they're pairing them with a dash of Everything but the Bagel Seasoning). Runners-Up: Bananas, Honeycrisp apples, Brussels sprouts, and shaved Brussels sprouts. Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Cheese: Unexpected Cheddar The mild cheese goes well on charcuterie boards. Runners-Up: English Cheddar With Caramelized Onions, Creamy Toscano Soaked in Syrah, Wild Blueberry and Vanilla Chèvre, and Cranberry Chèvre Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Sweet Treat: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups The miniature cups are a perfect midday pick-me-up or after dinner sweet. Trader Joe's recommends adding them to your favorite brownie recipe. Runners-Up: Hold the Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones, O&H Danish Kringle, Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas. Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite Beverage: Non-Dairy Oat Beverages Vegans and dairy drinkers alike enjoy this option that's delicious in oatmeal. Runners-Up: Honeycrisp Apple Cider, Triple Ginger Brew, Spiced Cider, and Charles Shaw Wine. Image zoom Courtesy of Trader Joe's Favorite in Home, Bath, and Beauty: Scented Candles Trader Joe's sells their one-wick candles in a variety of scents, though some are seasonal. Check your local store to see what's currently offered. Runners-Up: Rose Water Facial Toner, Coconut Body Butter, Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Hair Mask, and Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer.

If you're interested in trying any of these top-rated goods out for yourself, head to your closest Trader Joe's. Although some of the items are seasonal, the winners of each category should all be available year-round.