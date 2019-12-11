Apparently, Grandma knows how to spot Christmas decor trends with staying power. Ceramic Christmas trees first became popular in the 1970s, and now, several decades later, they're appearing in homes once again. We've seen many twists on the nostalgic decoration this holiday season, and most recently, we spotted the most delicious version yet: A chocolate Christmas tree kit from Trader Joe's.

The kit comes with a milk chocolate Christmas tree, white icing, and candy decorations, including white chocolate stars, chocolate gems, and a yellow-colored white chocolate star to top the Tannenbaum. The 6-inch hollow chocolate tree is "naked as a freshly cut spruce," says Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for Trader Joe's. (Until you decorate it, of course.) Each kit sells for $4.99 and is available at stores nationwide. The kit's affordable price point and cute packaging make it a fun stocking stuffer idea for kids—or for those who are a kid at heart.

Image zoom Emily VanSchmus

The chocolate trees are just one of several decorative, edible items Trader Joe's is selling this season. The grocery store is also offering a classic gingerbread house kit based off of the candy home from the fairytale Hansel and Gretel. The official Trader Joe's Instagram account recently posted a photo of an assembled house complete with string lights for an extra festive touch.

You can also pick up a decorate-your-own (DYO) ornament cookie kit, $5.99, to go along with your chocolate tree and gingerbread house, The box contains eight cookies in holiday-inspired shapes, three packs of icing in red, green, and white, and mini candies and sprinkles.

Each item would be a fun activity on its own, or you could pick up all three for a whole day of entertainment. To us, decorating cookies and other treats is one of the best pastimes to enjoy during the holidays.