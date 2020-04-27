This Company Will Address and Mail Custom Greeting Cards for You

With everything going on in the world, I’ve been in search of easy ways to let my friends and family know I’m thinking about them. A few weeks into social distancing, I sent a simple greeting card with a few photos of us together to each friend. I planned to continue this every few weeks until we’re able to see each other again, but I quickly ran out of printed photos and stamps. Luckily, I found an easy alternative: TouchNote is a card company that takes care of all the addressing, stamping, and mailing for you.

Typically, you’d have to design and order personalized cards online, wait for them to be shipped to you, then individually address, seal, and stamp all the envelopes. Right now, the last thing I want to do is go into different stores to pick up printed photos or buy stamps, so I love that TouchNote makes it easy to send custom photo cards and postcards with just a few clicks. Here’s how it works: Upload your photos, add a personalized message, choose where to ship them, and TouchNote will take care of the rest. All you have to do is upload your photos and write a note!

Image zoom Courtesy of TouchNote

They mail each card directly to your recipient, so you don’t even have to leave your house! The company has more than 100,000 five-star reviews, and in these unprecedented times, I appreciate the stress-free aspect of the service more than ever.

To start, try the free trial and send two photo cards. After that, you have the option to choose a plan based on how many cards you want to send per month. Plans start at two custom photo cards per month for just $4.99. You can cancel the membership at any time, and if you don’t use your cards during a month, they’ll roll over to the next month. Plus, for every 10 members who sign up, TouchNote will plant a tree to offset the environmental impact of the paper cards they’re printing and mailing.

Buy It: TouchNote Membership, $4.99

Image zoom Courtesy of TouchNote

Creating the cards is easy, too. Choose one of their adorable templates for the front of your card or postcard (or create your own totally custom design!), upload photos, and add a personalized message to the back. My favorite part is that you can choose your stamp style; skip the basic flag design and pick from Mother’s Day, birthday, and ‘just because’ artwork. You can design the cards on your desktop computer, or download their mobile app and upload photos straight from your camera roll.

TouchNote has a COVID-19 update on their website that states their service is operating as normal right now, and the company is taking extra precautions to make sure your cards are handled safely. At this time, you don’t need to anticipate delays because of the virus, but check the page for future updates before ordering if you’re sending something like Mother’s Day cards that are time-sensitive.