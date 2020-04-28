Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020, Including Tons of Classic Feel-Good Movies
Here’s when you can start streaming all 98 new shows and movies.
As I enter my sixth week of social distancing, I’ve realized just how much I appreciate my Netflix subscription. Evenings that would normally be spent at happy hours or at a friend’s house have turned into quiet nights in front of the TV (accompanied by a big bowl of perfectly popped stovetop popcorn, of course). And since the world has been feeling a bit overwhelming and scary lately, I’ve traded in my beloved crime documentaries for more feel-good shows and movies to keep my spirits up. Some of my recent favorites include He’s Just Not That Into You, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Set It Up, and Groundhog Day. And while these movies are available to watch again and again, I’m starting to feel like I’ve already watched all of Netflix and I’ve been itching for something new to binge.
Luckily, Netflix has a whole lineup of new content coming in May that’s sure to lift your spirits. Beginning May 1 you can watch classic flicks like Back to the Future, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, What a Girl Wants, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The first of the month will also bring us a new coming of age comedy drama titled The Half of It that looks just as sweet and endearing as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (which yes, I’ve already re-watched twice this month).
For a good laugh, be sure to tune in to season four of the Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms, which drops May 6 along with the second season of Dead to Me. While not necessarily a feel-good show (it does have it’s funny moments!), I binged the whole first season of Dead to Me in two days, and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a show to take your mind off things.
I’ve also been loving all the at-home concerts going around social media lately (John Legend’s was incredible: You can watch it here if you missed it), so I was extra excited to see Netflix picked up Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (available May 20), a full-length concert special that captured the sold-out show as part of his "Sing to Me Instead" tour.
Everything Coming to Netflix May 2020
Check out the full lineup below to see everything else coming to Netflix in May.
Available May 1
- All Day and a Night
- Almost Happy
- Get In
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
- The Half Of It
- Hollywood
- Into the Night
- Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
- Mrs. Serial Killer
- Reckoning: Season 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available May 4
- Arctic Dogs
Available May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
Available May 6
- Workin' Moms: Season 4
- Becoming
Available May 7
- Scissor Seven: Season 2
Available May 8
- 18 Regali
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
- Dead to Me: Season 2
- The Eddy
- The Hollow: Season 2
- House at the End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
- Valeria
- Available May 9
- Charmed: Season 2
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Available May 11
- Bordertown: Season 3
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
- Trial By Media
Available May 12
- True: Terrific Tales
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
Available May 13
- The Wrong Missy
Available May 14
- Riverdale: Season 4
Available May 15
- Chichipatos
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid
- Inhuman Resources
- Magic for Humans: Season 3
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
- White Lines
Available May 16
- La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador
- Public Enemies
- United 93
Available May 17
- Soul Surfer
Available May 18
- The Big Flower Fight
Available May 19
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Sweet Magnolias
- Trumbo
Available May 20
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
- The Flash: Season 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez
Available May 22
- Control Z
- History 101
- Just Go With It
- The Lovebirds
- Selling Sunset: Season 2
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Available May 23
- Dynasty: Season 3
Available May 25
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
Available May 26
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Available May 27
- I’m No Longer Here
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Available May 28
- Dorohedoro
- La Corazonada
Available May 29
- Space Force
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Available May 31
- High Strung Free Dance
