Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020, Including Tons of Classic Feel-Good Movies

As I enter my sixth week of social distancing, I’ve realized just how much I appreciate my Netflix subscription. Evenings that would normally be spent at happy hours or at a friend’s house have turned into quiet nights in front of the TV (accompanied by a big bowl of perfectly popped stovetop popcorn, of course). And since the world has been feeling a bit overwhelming and scary lately, I’ve traded in my beloved crime documentaries for more feel-good shows and movies to keep my spirits up. Some of my recent favorites include He’s Just Not That Into You, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Set It Up, and Groundhog Day. And while these movies are available to watch again and again, I’m starting to feel like I’ve already watched all of Netflix and I’ve been itching for something new to binge.

Image zoom Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Luckily, Netflix has a whole lineup of new content coming in May that’s sure to lift your spirits. Beginning May 1 you can watch classic flicks like Back to the Future, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, What a Girl Wants, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The first of the month will also bring us a new coming of age comedy drama titled The Half of It that looks just as sweet and endearing as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (which yes, I’ve already re-watched twice this month).

For a good laugh, be sure to tune in to season four of the Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms, which drops May 6 along with the second season of Dead to Me. While not necessarily a feel-good show (it does have it’s funny moments!), I binged the whole first season of Dead to Me in two days, and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a show to take your mind off things.

I’ve also been loving all the at-home concerts going around social media lately (John Legend’s was incredible: You can watch it here if you missed it), so I was extra excited to see Netflix picked up Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (available May 20), a full-length concert special that captured the sold-out show as part of his "Sing to Me Instead" tour.

Everything Coming to Netflix May 2020

Check out the full lineup below to see everything else coming to Netflix in May.

Available May 1

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half Of It

Hollywood

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available May 4

Arctic Dogs

Available May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Available May 6

Workin' Moms: Season 4

Becoming

Available May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

Available May 8

18 Regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Valeria

Available May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Available May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

Available May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

Available May 13

The Wrong Missy

Available May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

Available May 15

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines

Available May 16

La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

Available May 17

Soul Surfer

Available May 18

The Big Flower Fight

Available May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

Available May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

Available May 22

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Available May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

Available May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Available May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Available May 27

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available May 28

Dorohedoro

La Corazonada

Available May 29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Available May 31