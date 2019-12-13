The past year brought so many inspiring interiors and decorating trends. We saw rooms featuring moody paint colors, mixed metal accessories, bold patterned wallpaper, and houseplants everywhere. But out of all the gorgeous homes we toured in 2019, a few stood out above the rest. See which interiors you loved the most this year (we ranked them based on your visits) with our top 10 home tours of 2019.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

10. Farmhouse Family Home

Filled with sophisticated details and weathered finishes, this family home is jam-packed with design inspiration. Although a modern farmhouse aesthetic carries through each room, an eclectic blend of furnishings, including mustard-yellow lockers and a kitchen table made from old factory beams and joists, mix in small hits of contrasting style. The artful blend of old and new furnishings gives the modern build an authentic feel.

Tour this family's forever home.

Image zoom Jim Franco

9. Builder-Basic to Beautiful

Previously defined by its beige color palette, this builder-grade master suite had no personality. With help from a designer, the homeowners created a peaceful retreat dressed in soothing shades of white and blue. Shiplap walls, plush textiles, and subtle patterns lend a cozy air to this refreshed bedroom and bath.

See the incredible transformation photos.

Image zoom Helen Norman

8. Eclectic City Apartment

This 100-year-old residence in Washington, D.C. got a fresh new look with colorful accents and laid-back style. To introduce more function to the two-bedroom unit, the homeowners added a new fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and updated kitchen cabinetry. Splashes of hot pink inject personality into the mostly black-and-white color scheme.

Check out this apartment makeover.

Image zoom David A Land

7. Artsy Abode

Hints of bright color and interesting patterns take center stage in this home shared by an artist and a musician. With plush textures, including a wall of macrame, fuzzy faux-fur seats on wishbone chairs, and a mix of Moroccan rugs, these homeowners infused a bold, retro-inspired aesthetic into every space. DIY projects and thrift-store finds coexist with mid-century modern furnishings and art-filled walls for a high-low mix of styles that reflects their creative spirits.

See this eclectic family home.

Image zoom Julie Soefer

6. Cozy Guest Loft

This attic space above a detached garage became a dreamy guest suite, thanks to expanded ceilings and creative design solutions. Interior designer Marie Flanigan transformed this 500-square-foot loft with a fully outfitted kitchen, a breakfast banquette, hidden laundry appliances, and built-in storage. Bleached white-oak beams and a soothing color palette, along with plenty of natural light, make it a relaxing retreat.

Take a look around this guest loft.

Image zoom Laura Moss

5. Colorful Modern Farmhouse

Woods and whites might reign in many farmhouse designs, but this home in upstate New York puts a colorful twist on the classic style. While bright blue and plenty of neutrals remain a common thread throughout the rooms, splashes of bright red and green keep the palette interesting. This home's real showstopper is the library, where high-gloss, bold blue built-ins and an animal-print rug provide contemporary contrast to traditional leather club chairs.

Tour this colorful home.

Image zoom David Tsay

4. Space-Savvy Bungalow

Interior designer Rosa Beltran embarked on a 10-month renovation to modernize her 80-year-old Craftsman bungalow. While updating the 1,400-square-foot space with modern farmhouse style, she added thoughtful architectural details to preserve the feeling of a restored 1930s home. Concrete tiles in the sunroom recreate the look of old brick, while board-and-batten walls and exposed ceiling beams add charming character.

Read the inspiring renovation story.

Image zoom Jay Wilde

3. Revamped Camper

This tiny home on wheels isn't your typical camper. The owners renovated the second-hand RV with easy updates, smart storage, and reimagined built-in furniture. Self-adhesive surfaces provided an easy-to-install alternative to traditional tile and flooring options, while fresh paint makes the tight quarters feel more spacious.

Take a peek at this amazing RV makeover.

Image zoom Brie Williams Photography

2. Farmhouse in the City

Modern farmhouse style isn't just for rural dwellings. Although located in the middle of a North Carolina city, this home utilizes raw wood, soaring ceilings, and shiplap walls to capture the feeling of a rustic retreat. Sprinkles of lime green and bright yellow energize a sophisticated navy palette and bring a lively touch to traditional furnishings.

Tour this colorful modern farmhouse.

Image zoom Jeff Herr

1. Townhouse Refresh

Topping our list of most-loved homes for 2019, this townhouse showcases the power of paint. Fresh white walls and newly stained floors create a neutral backdrop for colorful decor that nods to interior designer Ili Hidalgo-Nilsson's Puerto Rican upbringing. Along with gut renovations in the kitchen and master bath, Hidalgo-Nilsson rounded out the redesign with smaller changes like new sculptural light fixtures and boldly patterned wallpaper in the dining room.

See the stunning before-and-after photos.