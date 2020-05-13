T.J. Maxx Relaunches Online Site So You Can Safely Shop Affordable Decor at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're in need of some retail therapy right now, you're in luck. You can now officially shop T.J. Maxx online. The go-to retailer for affordable home accents just relaunched its e-commerce site, so you can start shopping throw pillows and scented candles from the comfort of your couch.

After temporarily shuttering its stores and pausing online ordering in late March due to new coronavirus safety measures, The TJX Companies, which owns T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshall's, is slowly ramping business back up as some states begin to loosen restrictions on non-essential businesses. In addition to reopening some physical stores, T.J. Maxx has also relaunched online shopping, but there's a catch. The retailer has placed a cap on the number of online orders allowed per day to help comply with enhanced safety measures at its distribution facilities.

So if you're planning to browse cute planters or budget-friendly kitchen essentials, you'll have to shop fast. Once the site hits its daily limit, you can still browse items, but you'll have to wait until the next day to click "Add to Cart." Additionally, an updated return policy allows lets you to make in-store returns within 30 days of your store reopening and online returns within 40 days of purchase.

The reopened T.J. Maxx locations will have new temporary store hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Some locations will hold special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for those 60 and older and others at greater risk of the coronavirus. If necessary, stores might limit the number of shoppers allowed inside to allow for safe social distancing.

Although the retailer has not yet released a full list of stores reopening, you can check the website to view the status and hours for your preferred location. If your local T.J. Maxx store is reopening, expect increased safety measures, including protective shields at cash registers, social distancing markers in the checkout lines, and closed dressing rooms. Face masks will also be required for employees and expected for customers.