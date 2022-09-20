Why You Should Stop Focusing on Thread Count When Buying Sheets

Modern bedding company founders discuss the misconceptions behind thread count—plus what to actually look for when shopping for sheets.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones

Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 20, 2022

When shopping for a new set of sheets, it's likely you'll come across the term thread count. Bedding brands will advertise that their product boasts a thread count of 2,000, leading you to believe their quality is the best you could ever find. But that's not always the case: Thread count, which is simply the number of threads woven into 1 square inch of a piece of fabric, is only one element that factors into how luxurious your sheets feel or how well they hold up over time—and it's not the most important feature.

Made bed with blue overlay
Design: Better Homes & Gardens; Photo: Image Source / Getty Images

Marketers have been known to push the concept that bigger is always better, which helps explain the misconception that higher thread count always equals higher quality. This isn't to say that thread count doesn't matter entirely—but there's a threshold.

In the early 2000s, manufacturers took multiple threads and weaved them together so they could market the sheets as having double the thread count they actually did, says Parima Ijaz, founder of Pure Parima, as a way to make more money.

"At a certain point you can't even fit that many threads," she says. "Depending on the yarn quality, you can't really get more than [600 to 800 threads] within 1 square inch. So as long as you're starting at a foundation of at least 300, 400 thread count, past that, thread count doesn't matter."

To make a fabric you likely have to have a count of at least 100, says Missy Tannen, co-founder of Boll & Branch. If you're using really fine thread or yarn, you can fit more in a square inch, and that gets you a more silky feel. On the other end, flannel sheets (for example) use a more substantial thread, so that count is likely to be lower.

What to Look for in Sheets Instead of Thread Count

Both Tannen and Ijaz emphasize that quality mainly comes from the material used, something they discovered when they began the process of creating their products—and the best, most tried-and-true fabric is cotton.

"Looking at lots of different materials … for [Boll & Branch], it became about cotton," Tannen says. "Cotton is commonly used in sheeting, and has been used for centuries. So I kind of just wanted to make that classic, perfect bedsheet, and in doing so I learned so much about cotton farming." India is the world's leading cotton producer, so Tannen and her team went there to source it—and they made sure it was handpicked and rain-fed with no added pesticides.

The manufacturing and farming process is important: Organically made sheets are great not only in terms of quality, but also for the environment. It's a good idea to stay away from sheets with finishes marketed as wrinkle-free or extra-soft because they're often made with powerful chemicals like formaldehyde. Ijaz says to look for the OEKO-Tex certification when shopping to confirm that the fabric has been tested for harmful substances and was made sustainably. She also recommends avoiding synthetic materials—which include polyester and microfiber—because they are heavily processed and not biodegradable.

Another common misconception is that you have to pay a high price to get good quality sheets, Ijaz says. "We have found that we were able to get a fair level of quality, or even very high Italian linen quality, at a great price because we just worked really hard with our partners to create a really beautiful sheet set at an affordable price range," she says. She says to also watch out for sheets marketed as 100% Egyptian cotton—unless the sheets are certified, that claim may not always be legitimate.

Luckily, other bedding brands are more on board today with dismantling the thread count misconception, Ijaz said. But it's still important to do a little digging to confirm you're getting the right sheets for you.

"Find a brand you trust—I think that's huge in today's world where so much shopping is online," Tannen says. "Especially [with] sheets, it's such a personal product that literally is touching you for a third of your life. So I really think that sheets is a place to invest in, and make sure you really know what you're getting."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Percale Sheets
The 9 Best Percale Sheets for a Dreamy Night’s Rest, According to Our Testers
Card Placeholder Image
The 10 Best Eucalyptus Sheets for a Dreamy Night’s Rest, According to Our Tests
best cooling pillows
The 9 Best Cooling Pillows for Every Sleep Position, According to Testing
Ann Lightfoot and Kate Pawlowski with book cover
How 2 Pros Say to Deal With Sentimental Items While Decluttering
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set tout ivory
These 10 Best Cooling Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night
bed styled with cloud brushed eco flannel bedding
The 10 Best Organic Sheets for a Dreamy Bedroom
Best Cooling Comforters
The 8 Best Cooling Comforters to Keep You Sweat-Free
Best Ice Machines Tout
The 6 Best Ice Makers for Chilling All Your Drinks
Exterior of a modular home
What Is a Modular Home—and Is It Worth Buying One?
bright eclectic boho feminine bedroom abstract artwork
What Is a Duvet Insert? Tips for Choosing the Best Version for Your Sleep Style
cool gray upstairs bath with skylight window
What Does En Suite Mean?
Pillow
The Results Are In: These Are the 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our Tests
Pillow
We Put 31 of the Best Pillows to the Test, and These 11 Were the Most Comfortable
mid century style home with dark wood exterior
What Is Green Architecture? How to Build an Eco-Conscious Home
fake meat patty
Are Plant-Based Meat Substitutes Healthy? What You Need to Know
best cooling comforters
The 11 Best Cooling Blankets That'll Keep You Cool All Night