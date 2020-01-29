Costco Shoppers, Beware: 5 Things You Should Never Buy In Bulk

Shopping in bulk can save you a ton of money; Costco shoppers save an average 25% on household staples, to be exact. I make bi-weekly Costco runs, and I've learned so many tips for saving money there (like how to read the store labels to find out if a product will be marked down in the future). Seriously, I can’t imagine buying toilet paper or paper towels from another store ever again. But I also know from one too many impulse buys that not all bulk products are a smart purchase, even if it will technically save you a few dollars. Sure you could buy a year’s supply of pretty much anything at Costco or Sam’s Club, but keep in mind factors like how quickly you’ll use the product before you add it to your cart. Steer clear of anything that will go bad before you can use it up (pay attention to expiration dates!), or items you’ll just end up storing for years.

Image zoom andykatz/Getty Images

Bottom line: A few extra dollars in savings generally isn’t worth having a lot of extra clutter around. And just because Costco or Sam's Club sells it, doesn't mean it's always cheaper. We’ve put together a list of bulk products to avoid so you can consider all the options before heading to the checkout line at one of these warehouse stores.