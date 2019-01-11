These 15 Classic Movies Are Coming Back to Theaters in 2020

Turner Classic Movies is bringing some of our favorite films back to theaters nationwide in 2020. Throughout the year, TCM’s Big Screen Classics series will air 15 beloved movies, including An American in Paris, Ghost, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Each movie has a few showings and will air both weeknights and weekends. We can’t wait to watch our favorite films while munching on real movie theater popcorn instead of at home on the couch.

To bring these movies back to the big screen, TCM partnered with Fathom Events, an event planning company that organizes movie showings nationwide. The films will be shown in AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters across the country, and ticket prices at our local theaters were all under $9 (cheaper than any new movie showings). To find a participating theater near you, check Fathom Events' website.