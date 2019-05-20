Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You’ll want to break out the bug repellant if you plan to be in any of these cities this summer.

With warmer weather right around the corner and many of our summer vacation plans canceled due to the pandemic, we're planning to spend a lot of time in the backyard this season—until a pesky mosquito ruins the fun. While there is a science behind why some people are bit more than others, your location can play a large part in attracting mosquitos. It turns out, some cities are worse than others when it comes to these irritating insects.

A few years ago, Orkin—a worldwide pest control company—published a list of the country’s worst offenders. The brand updates its Top 50 Mosquito Cities list each year and just released the areas they predict will have the highest concentration in 2020. The Mosquito Cities lists are created based on Orkin's data from the previous year; areas that had extremely high numbers of mosquito-related services performed in the previous year will land near the top of the list. The newly-released report uses data compiled between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020.

Orkin's mission is to get the mosquitos to leave you (and your blood) alone, so you can donate it elsewhere. Orkin is donating $25 to the American Red Cross for every mosquito-related call placed from April 27 to May 31, 2020 (just sign up with the code REDCROSS). The Red Cross is organizing and facilitating life-saving blood donations during the pandemic.

2020 Predictions for High Mosquito Activity

For the seventh year in a row, Atlanta claims the title of ‘Top Mosquito City.’ The rest of the cities in the top ten are all spread throughout the United States. Houston, TX, and Raleigh-Durham NC, were on the 2019 top 10 list, but saw a decline in calls and luckily escaped the list this year. Los Angeles, CA and Miami, FL, however, both saw spikes in calls over the last year and have been added to the top 10 for the first time.

Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Washington, D.C. New York, NY Chicago, IL Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Detroit, MI Charlotte, NC Philadelphia, PA Miami, FL

If you live in or plan to visit one of these areas, make sure you’re prepared to fend off the bugs. In addition to being a nuisance, mosquitoes can carry viruses like West Nile and Zika, so repelling the insects before they bite is key to a safe (and more enjoyable) summer. Have your yard pre-treated before start spending a lot of time out there, and make sure you've stocked up on insect repellent (such as OFF! Botanicals Plant-Based DEET Free Insect Repellent, $5.99, Target).

If you do spend a lot of time outdoors, consider investing in an outdoor insect trap, like the DynaTrap, $34.99, Bed Bath & Beyond, which uses a combination of UV light and a silent fan to attract and trap mosquitos silently. It can protect up to half an acre and doesn't use any chemicals or pesticides, so it's kid and family-friendly.