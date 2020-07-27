These Therapy Apps Are Less Expensive Than Traditional Therapy (And Discreet, Too)

Therapy can be beneficial for many people, but unfortunately, it's not available for many Americans. First off, therapy is expensive. According to Thervo, a site that connects people to therapists in their area, the average cost of a therapy session ranges from $60 to $120. With insurance, that rate goes down to $20 to $50 per session. However, the most recent unemployment statistics from 2018 show that there are at least 27.5 million people without health insurance in the United States. And that number is now even higher as millions of people have lost their jobs (and as a result, their insurance) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's also a stigma against therapy, and that can deter many people from seeking help. There is another option to traditional therapy that is much more affordable and gives you the utmost privacy, and that's with a therapy app. These apps let you schedule sessions with a licensed therapist at your convenience (another perk) through your phone. You can choose how you communicate: via messages, phone calls, or videos. Here are three popular therapy apps to help you find the best option.

Image zoom Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Better Help

BetterHelp has a network of licensed psychologists, marriage therapists, clinical social workers, and professional counselors. Once you sign up for the service, which offers individual, couple, and teen counseling, you'll be matched to someone who best fits your objectives and preferences. You're able to communicate with your counselor through messaging, live chat, phone calls, and videos. If you feel like your counselor isn't working, you can opt to re-match. The cost ranges from $40 to $70 per week, and you can cancel at any time. BetterHelp notes that its services are usually not covered by insurance.

ReGain

ReGain is specifically meant for couples therapy. All of the professionals on ReGain are licensed psychologists, marriage and family therapists, social workers, or professional counselors. You're matched with someone based on your needs, and you can choose to work with them alone or with your partner. ReGain users chat with their counselors through a private chat room, and all the messages are saved in case you want to go back and read them. The cost ranges from $40 to $70 per week, with no insurance coverage available, and you can cancel your membership whenever you'd like.

Talk Space