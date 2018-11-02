The Pioneer Woman is Releasing Pre-Cooked Meals So You Don't Have to Lift a Finger

The entire collection of The Pioneer Woman meals and sides

Fans of Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) and lovers of comfort food across the country, rejoice! Making a cozy comfort food dinner at home is about to get a whole lot easier. Starting next week, Ree is bringing her trademark homestyle cooking to the refrigerated section of Walmart stores. No meal prep, no pans to clean, no waiting upwards of an hour for a meatloaf to bake. Choose from her 10-item lineup of entrees, side dishes, and bowls and simply heat in the microwave (or oven, if part of the appeal of comfort food for you is filling your home with the enticing aromas of a hearty meal), and enjoy.

For those times you're rushed or just don't have time to prep and cook food from scratch...this is the next best thing! - Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman in a press release

The Pioneer Woman Meal Lineup

The largest category of the Pioneer Woman prepared food line is the main dishes. Each dish serves two, so you can have a date night in.

Smothered Chicken ($5.98) – In a rich and creamy sherry sauce

Fried Chicken ($6.98) – Boneless fried chicken topped with savory gravy

Country Fried Steak ($6.98) – Tender, crisp and topped with gravy—perfectly pairs with Pioneer Woman Mashed Potatoes

Bacon Meatloaf ($5,98) – Meatloaf wouldn't be meatloaf without bacon – with a sweet-and-spicy ketchup sauce to boot

No meal is complete without a side dish. Ree's collection includes:

Creamy Mashed Potatoes ($3.98) – Decadent, delicious and creamy, just as you'd expect

Loaded Mashed Potatoes ($3.98) – Packed with cream, chives, bacon, cheese, garlic, and butter

Mac & Cheese ($3.98) – A creamy four-cheese and cavatappi combo

Meals in a bowl are all the rage and The Pioneer Woman didn't miss the memo. Here are the bowl meal offerings from her line intended for breakfast, but available to you any time of day: