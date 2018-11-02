The Pioneer Woman is Releasing Pre-Cooked Meals So You Don't Have to Lift a Finger
Check the shelves at Walmart next week for these comfort food entrees and side dishes all under $7.
Fans of Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) and lovers of comfort food across the country, rejoice! Making a cozy comfort food dinner at home is about to get a whole lot easier. Starting next week, Ree is bringing her trademark homestyle cooking to the refrigerated section of Walmart stores. No meal prep, no pans to clean, no waiting upwards of an hour for a meatloaf to bake. Choose from her 10-item lineup of entrees, side dishes, and bowls and simply heat in the microwave (or oven, if part of the appeal of comfort food for you is filling your home with the enticing aromas of a hearty meal), and enjoy.
The Pioneer Woman Meal Lineup
The largest category of the Pioneer Woman prepared food line is the main dishes. Each dish serves two, so you can have a date night in.
- Smothered Chicken ($5.98) – In a rich and creamy sherry sauce
- Fried Chicken ($6.98) – Boneless fried chicken topped with savory gravy
- Country Fried Steak ($6.98) – Tender, crisp and topped with gravy—perfectly pairs with Pioneer Woman Mashed Potatoes
- Bacon Meatloaf ($5,98) – Meatloaf wouldn’t be meatloaf without bacon – with a sweet-and-spicy ketchup sauce to boot
No meal is complete without a side dish. Ree's collection includes:
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes ($3.98) – Decadent, delicious and creamy, just as you'd expect
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes ($3.98) – Packed with cream, chives, bacon, cheese, garlic, and butter
- Mac & Cheese ($3.98) – A creamy four-cheese and cavatappi combo
Meals in a bowl are all the rage and The Pioneer Woman didn't miss the memo. Here are the bowl meal offerings from her line intended for breakfast, but available to you any time of day:
- Country Breakfast Bowl ($2.98)– A hearty breakfast made with beef, cheese, potatoes, bell peppers and gravy
- Meaty Breakfast Bowl ($3.48) – Packed with sausage, bacon, ham, potatoes and Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses
- Tex Mex Breakfast Bowl ($2.98) – Loaded with salsa, cheese, chorizo, and topped with crunchy tortilla chips
