Add a touch of romance to your garden by planting a wisteria. The Home Depot is selling them for just $23 each!

After seeing the wisteria tunnel in Japan draped with full and fragrant purple blooms, we're inspired by this amazing plant. Wisterias are somewhere between a shrub and a vine, having gnarled woody branches but growing up to 10 feet annually. You typically see wisterias climbing up and around arbors and pergolas or framing front entryways. Their sweet scent and clustered blooms are what make them a standout in the garden.

So what if we told you that you could get a 2-year old root stalk for just $23 at The Home Depot? The root stalks are a foot to a foot-and-a-half long, giving you a well-established head start on growing wisteria. They aren't currently available in stores but can be ordered online—you can even get free delivery if you order two or more wisteria plants, and they will arrive at your door in a week.

Image zoom

How to Plant Wisteria

Wisterias are drought tolerant and are hardy in zones 4 to 9. Flowers cover weeping stems and come in purple, blue, and white. They do best in well-drained soil and should be planted in a spot that has at least part sun (sunny spots are best).

When planting, dig a hole that is two to three times as wide as the root ball. Space the plants 10 to 15 feet apart so they have room to establish a root system and to grow to their fullest potential. Wisterias are vigorous growers, so put it in a place where it won't affect nearby plants.

Wisterias need a sturdy structure to climb up if you want them to have a vining effect rather than a more compact shape. These plants are known to get heavy from blooms, leaves, and seed pods, so they need a structure that won't easily snap. An arbor or trellis made of metal or wood planks are best.

Wisteria Care

Even though they are drought tolerant, it's important to give your wisteria plant a good drink of water once a week (unless you receive an inch or more of rain). Wisterias will also appreciate a layer of compost in the spring and mulch to control moisture and weeds.