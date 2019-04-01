The 2019 Official White House Easter Egg Is Here

For the last 38 years, children attending the White House Easter Egg Roll have been given a wooden Easter egg to commemorate the occasion—and the official 2019 White House Easter eggs are on sale to the public now.

Each year, the White House Historical Association, a private nonprofit, selects a company to create the wooden Easter eggs. This year’s eggs will be made by Maine Wood Concepts, based in New Vineyard, Maine. This is the company’s second year in a row producing Easter eggs for the White House.

Image zoom Image courtesy of the White House Historical Association

President Rutherford B. Hayes established the tradition of the Easter egg roll in 1878, but it was Ronald Reagan who began the tradition of giving children commemorative wooden Easter eggs in 1981. That year, President Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan hosted a hunt for wooden Easter eggs at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll and handed out wooden eggs to each child who attended. The eggs were decorated with the signatures of the President and First Lady, as well as of famous actors, athletes, and politicians.

This year’s official eggs will be handed out to the event’s estimated 30,000 guests, and are available for purchase online through the White House Historical Association. They are available in five colors, each inspired by the White House State Rooms and gardens.

The eggs represent the Green Room, the Blue Room, the Red Room, the Vermeil Room, and the Rose Garden. The blue, green, red, and pink eggs feature an image of the White House on the front, and the golden egg is decorated with the official Presidential Seal. The eggs also feature stamped signatures of the President and First Lady on the back.

According to Central Maine’s Morning Sentinel, Maine Wood Concepts begins making the eggs as early as October in order to meet the demand. Each egg is made from locally-sourced white birch logs and decorated with six coats of paint and enamel before making their way to the White House.

If you’re not attending the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 22, you can purchase the eggs online until supplies run out. Individual green, blue, red, and pink eggs are available for $8.50, while individual gold eggs are available for $14.95. The eggs are also available to purchase as a complete set of 5 for $34.95.

Buy It: Official White House Easter Egg Set, $34.95

Whether you’ll be participating in the annual egg roll or organizing your own Easter egg hunt at home, these wooden eggs bring a historical element to your holiday celebration. If you’d rather decorate your own eggs this year, try one of our 43 creative ways to dye Easter eggs!