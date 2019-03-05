Uber just released its Lost + Found Index for 2018, and it's so relatable. Are you guilty of leaving any of these items behind?

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in an Uber (and How to Get Them Back!)

Many of us have been there: an Uber drops you off at your destination, and just as it drives away you realize you've left something behind. Panic sets in as the Uber's taillights fade from view, and you wonder whether you’ll ever see your belongings again.

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Uber.

Over the last year, Uber has collected data on what items are most commonly left behind by riders to create a Lost & Found Index. To get this data, they simply looked at which items were reported as lost the most.

Here are the top 10 most commonly forgotten items in Ubers:

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Purse/Backpack Clothing Glasses Headphones Vape/E-cig ID/License

Uber even dug into which items are most likely to be left behind on particular days. Riders are prone to forgetting their passports on Fridays, presumably en route to the airport for a weekend getaway. Phones are left behind the most on Saturdays (possibly on a late-night trip home after being out with friends?). And Sundays are the most popular day for riders to forget a celebratory cake in an Uber.

Weekend days are also when riders are most forgetful, generally between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. The most forgetful days of the year in 2018 may not come as a surprise, either: New Years and Halloween.

Fortunately, Uber has a slick policy for tracking down lost and forgotten items. The best way to retrieve a forgotten item is to call the driver. But if you happen to leave your phone in an Uber, just log into your account via a computer and follow these steps:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something. Tap “I lost an item." Tap “Contact driver about a lost item." Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.