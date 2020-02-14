A San Antonio flower farm has caused an Instagram frenzy for its Holland-like tulip fields that are already open to the public—and its sister location in Dallas plans to open any day now.

Texas Tulips’ start began forty years when Piet and Afra Koeman started an 80-acre flower farm in Holland, which operated until Piet’s passing in 2011. Their son Pieter used the skills he learned from his parents to start his own flower farm in the Lone Star State. “We found the perfect fusion of fertile soil, country charm within the DFW-Metroplex, and nice weather during the spring season in the gentle, rolling hills north of Dallas,” Pieter writes on Texas Tulips’ website.

The company has two locations: One in Pilots Point near Dallas, and the other in La Vernia, just east of San Antonio. The La Vernia fields have been open to the public since January 23, more than a month earlier than 2019’s opening date of February 28.

Texas Tulips still hasn’t publicly shared an opening date for the Dallas farm, but sources tell us that it will be Saturday, February 22. Keep an eye on the Texas Tulips Facebook page for an official opening day notice.

Visitors pay $5 for a day pass to experience the idyllic and colorful fields at Texas Tulips. The tulip fields are stretched into long, vibrant lanes with adjoined walking paths. The rows of flowers make you feel like you’re in Holland, truly paralleling the owners' Dutch roots.

You can also pick blooms to take home for $2.50 a stem. Pro tip: The earlier in the season, the shorter the tulip stems will be. For ideal vase-height tulips, aim to hit the fields in March.

Once you've selected your stems, the farm even coats the cut tulips in a preserving gel so they’ll last longer. At home, wash them off and arrange the tulips how you would any other cut fresh flowers.

If you want to take your bloom-filled Instagram moments beyond the bouquet and iPhone lens, you’ll need to purchase a photographer pass, which is $25 for the day. The fields are open seven days a week during the season—grab your best girls and plan the ultimate spring afternoon picking flowers.