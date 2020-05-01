The Outdoor Essentials We Love from Terrain's New Summer Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Believe it or not, summer is right around the corner, and it’s time to prep your yard for warm-weather activities. From gardening and afternoon lounging to al fresco dining on your porch, your outdoor space deserves to feel fresh for the season ahead. Whether your patio could use a full makeover or just a touch-up, there are some great deals to snap up right now from Terrain. The brand is offering 25 percent off select planters, furniture, dinnerware, and more during its Outdoor Living Sale when you use the promo code PATIOSEASON at checkout. We’ve rounded up the best finds and must-have items for you to shop. Stock up on sunscreen! You're about to spend a lot more time outside.

Image zoom Courtesy of Terrain

Citronella Candle

Ditch the bug spray in favor of a stylish citronella candle. It’s blended with a handful of fragrances to smell like a blooming gardenia blossom that will delight your guests while keeping pesky bugs away. Plus, the wax is hand-poured, mineral-free and recycled, and the timeless ceramic base is hand-painted for a truly unique design you’ll love to show off.

Buy It: Ridged Ceramic Citronella Candle, $21 with code PATIOSEASON (originally $28), Terrain

Image zoom Courtesy of Terrain

Print Plate

Serve up a delicious plate of home-grown vegetables on these pretty plates. The modern tile print is available in a pink and teal print or an orange and blue design, either of which will instantly add a pop of color to your tablescape. Plus, the melamine plates are BPA-free, dishwasher-friendly, and shatterproof, so they’re perfect for outdoor picnics and indoor get-togethers alike.

Buy It: Tile Print Melamine Plate, $10 with code PATIOSEASON (originally $14), Terrain

Image zoom Courtesy of Terrain

Table Runner

Dress up your outdoor table with this tropical-inspired seagrass runner. Twenty inches wide by 60 inches long, the woven fabric is available in three neutral shades and created with natural ingredients that are made to last. The best part? Clean-up is as easy as wiping this runner down with a wet cloth.

Buy It: Woven Seagrass Runner, $36 with code PATIOSEASON (originally $48), Terrain

Image zoom Courtesy of Terrain

Twist Vases

Even with a runner, your patio table isn't quite complete without a gorgeous vase (and a few fresh-cut flowers from your garden) serving as the centerpiece. This glass vase comes in three different sizes, each with a slight twist in the center to make it stand out from the rest in your cupboard. They're also color-dipped in meringue yellow to give them vintage look. Try placing a few stems of hydrangeas or lilacs in them to bring a touch of fragrance to your table.

Buy It: Color Dip Twist Vase, $21 with code PATIOSEASON (originally $28), Terrain

Image zoom Courtesy of Terrain

Woven Lantern

Nothing quite compares to a warm night spent on the porch, and these woven lanterns will give your space a welcoming glow. Made of a synthetic weaving and coated with aluminum, the boho design is weather-proof to resist humid days and summer storms alike. Choose from the square or oval design based based on your preference and current decor.

Buy It: Woven Weather-Proof Lantern, $66 with code PATIOSEASON (originally $88), Terrain

Image zoom Courtesy of Terrain

Outdoor Pillow

Finally, an outdoor pillow that would look just at home indoors. This one has a soft yet durable composition and is available in light pink or a charcoal gray geometric print. It’s made of UV-safe, mildew-resistant, and fade-resistant Sunbrella fabric, and it has a zipper opening for convenient cleaning. Pro tip: Add this pillow to your living room to pet-proof your couch.

Buy It: Pebblestone Outdoor Pillow, $66 with code PATIOSEASON (originally $88), Terrain