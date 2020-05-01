6 Meaningful Ways to Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week While Social Distancing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's not possible to thank teachers in person this year, however, you can still let them know how grateful you are for all they do with one of these simple, creative ideas.

There’s never been a more appropriate time to show our gratitude for educators everywhere. Due to social distancing measures, most schools are closed, kids are at home, and we’re reminded just how incredible teachers are. We've always been amazed by the hard work and impact of teachers, but we've never fully realized just how tough their job was until now. Even during this time of social distancing, teachers are going above and beyond to help children learn remotely.

Say thank you to the teachers in your life by participating in Teacher Appreciation Week. There are plenty of meaningful ways to show gratitude outside the classroom, and it’s easy to get kids involved, too! Have them write a note, draw a picture, or create a video of thanks. You can also coordinate with other parents in the class as a way to say thank you from all the students together.

To inspire you, we've rounded up a few of our favorite ideas.

Coordinate a Drive-By Parade

Chances are, teachers are missing the opportunity to see their students every day. Teaching classes online just isn't the same! Organize a drive-by parade with other families in the class as a way to say thank you in person. Decorate the outside of your car with balloons and signs, and have kids wave out the window as you drive past the teacher's house. They will love the chance to see students face to face, even if it's from six feet away. Be sure to clear this with the teacher ahead of time to make sure they're comfortable with a drive-by.

Make a Sidewalk Drawing

Get the kids involved in the teacher appreciation festivities by decorating the driveway with sidewalk chalk. Have the kids color a picture or write a note to their favorite teacher, then snap a photo to send via email. The teacher will be encouraged by your child’s creation, and so will other educators who live in your neighborhood.

Send a Gift Card

A gift card is an easy way to thank your child’s teacher while also supporting local businesses. Many small businesses that aren’t open right now still have online gift card options, so you can pick out a popular restaurant, local boutique, or a favorite shop to show teachers that you appreciate them! When things open back up again, your teacher will be able to go out for a much-deserved night off.

Deliver Flowers

Nothing says thank you like a stunning bouquet of flowers. Floral shops like 1-800 Flowers have a selection of blooms for Teacher Appreciation Week, so you can pick the prettiest arrangement and have them delivered straight to the teacher’s door.

Buy It: Sweet Spring Lilies Bouquet, $46.99, 1-800 Flowers

Send a Card

A handwritten note will be extra meaningful to teachers when it’s sent from their favorite student. Help kids decorate a card, then have them write a note inside to thank their teacher for helping them learn. Once the card is complete, add your own note of thanks and mail it to the teacher’s house or to the school, if you don't have access to their address.

Give a Sentimental Gift

Give a little something to remind your child’s teacher of the profound impact they’ve had on each member of the class. This framed gift from Etsy features little figures made of buttons to represent each student and teacher. You can even add a little thank you note at the top and customize the names under each figure for a one-of-a-kind gift.

Buy It: Button People Teacher Frame, $31.13, Etsy

No matter what you do, the teachers in your life will appreciate the extra love and support (especially after the last few months).