Target's Family Pajama Collection Is Back and More Festive Than Ever

For greeting cards, holiday movie marathons, and Christmas mornings, we love a set of matching pajamas for the family. For several years now, Target has given us the gift of cute and comfortable sleepwear for the most wonderful time of the year, and this season's collection features some of our most favorite styles yet.

The collection of holiday pajamas is available now and includes sizes for babies, toddlers, kids, adults, and even your furry companions to ensure no one gets left out of the annual family tradition. The line has more than 20 different patterns and styles to choose from, such as Santa suits, elf attire, and traditional plaid designs, and each pajama set is sold individually to accommodate people of all sizes. So, slip your family into something a little more comfortable with one of these seven pajama sets that we’ve got on our wish list this season.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Holiday Red Buffalo Check Family Pajamas Collection

We’re already huge fans of buffalo check decorations for the holidays, so we didn’t even have to think twice about adding this set of pajamas to our shopping carts. Every person and pet in your family can snuggle up on chilly winter nights in these soft flannel pajamas.

Buy It: Red Buffalo Check Pajamas, from $10-$24.99

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Holiday Lights Fleece Pant Pajamas Collection

This holiday season will be merry and bright when you’re wearing these pajama pants. The bottoms are made of ultra-warm fleece, so they'll keep you warm even on the coldest nights of winter. Plus, the multi-colored lights can go with a variety of different shirt colors. They're also the most affordable option on our list.

Buy It: Holiday Lights Fleece Pant Pajamas, from $5-$7

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Holiday Santa Family Pajamas Collection

Ho! Ho! Ho...ly cow, these pajamas are cute. Dress your gang up with these red-and-white-striped pajama pants and sleep tees designed to look like Santa’s big red coat. And don’t forget to snag a matching outfit for your four-legged friend, too.

Buy It: Santa Family Pajamas, from $10-$24.99

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Holiday “Feliz Navidad” Family Pajamas Collection

Wish everyone a Merry Christmas from the bottom of your heart while wearing this set. The collection includes sizes for all ages, including plus-sizes up to 4X, in a vibrant teal-green color. In addition to the warm holiday greeting on the top, the bottoms give a festive flair with their star pattern design.

Buy It: “Feliz Navidad” Family Pajamas, from $10-$24.99

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Holiday Llama Family Pajama Collection

Step aside, Rudolph—this season, we're sporting llamas. This two-piece pajama set features a fuzzy sweatshirt (its hood has ears that resemble a llama) and bright red pants adorned with tiny prints of the animal.

Buy It: Holiday Llama Pajamas, from $10-$24.99

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Hanukkah Family Pajamas Collection

Celebrate all eight nights of Hanukkah in a comfy and cozy style with these coordinating pajamas. The pants feature festive Hanukkah motifs such as presents, dreidels, menorahs, and Stars of David, and the long-sleeved shirt reads "Eight Nights, Eight Lights" to signify the holiday tradition of lighting the menorah.

Buy It: Hanukkah Family Pajamas, from $10-$24.99

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Holiday White Tartan Plaid Flannel Family Pajamas Collection

Tartan is arguably one of the most-loved Christmas patterns of all time, and it's equal parts nostalgic and cozy in pajama form. These festive red, green, and white flannel sets will keep you warm during winter nights. In fact, they're so comfortable they might have you hibernating until spring.

Buy It: White Tartan Plaid Flannel Pajamas, from $10-$24.99