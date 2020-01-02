The Best Things to Buy From Target's Winter Clearance Sale
The deals include 50% off home goods, 70% off clothing, and storage products for as little as $5.
It's a new year, but it looks like we're going to have the same I-spent-too-much-at-Target shopping habit because the retailer is kicking off 2020 with "The Great Winter Clearance Dash." The sale includes some great deals, including 50% off home items, 70% off clothing and shoes, 50% off toys and games, and 50% off beauty products. Target is also offering a sale on storage items, in case getting organized is one of your new year's resolutions. Some storage products are selling for just $5, plus, if you're a part of the Target Circle rewards program, you'll receive an extra 10% off. It's not clear how long the sale will last, so you'll want to start shopping ASAP.
Compact Side Table
A marble tabletop paired with a C-shape steel frame adds a modern touch to your living room. The side table is 25 inches tall and a little more than 16 inches wide, so it's perfect for a smaller space, but the top is still big enough to hold a decorative piece or your coffee cup. It also comes in a black version for $71.99.
Buy It: Palatine Metal and Marble C Table, $77.99 (originally $119.99)
Makeup Tools
We love glittery makeup, so of course we're all about this set of sparkly brushes. Each four-pack comes with everything you need for a full-face look, including a foundation brush, powder brush, bronzer brush, and a fan brush. Each one is less than 7 inches long, so they're ideal for traveling.
Buy It: Cosmetic Glitter Face Brush Set, $6 (originally $12)
Dresser
Function and design come together beautifully in this wood dresser. The sleek design is 29.5 inches tall, 36 inches wide, and 18 inches deep with three drawers. You can snag a matching mid-century modern headboard for just $139.99 to go along with the piece.
Buy It: Porto 3 Drawer Dresser, $244.99 (originally $349.99)
Storage Basket
Target is offering deep discounts on basic plastic storage containers, but there are also affordable options that are stylish enough to be put on display. This rope basket can hold a variety of odds and ends, such as toys, magazines, or even folded laundry. The handles on two sides make it easy to pick up and place anywhere in your home, and the neutral tones goes with virtually every color scheme and decor style.
Buy It: Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket, $15.29 (originally $16.99)
Smart Speaker
Get updates on weather, traffic, news, and more with this speaker that features Google Assistant. You can connect it to your home to control the thermostat and the lights, and play music, TV, shows, and movies with your voice. The small size (5.62 by 3.79 inches) means it can be placed nearly anywhere without taking up much space.
Buy It: Google HomeSmart Speaker with Google Assistant, $79 (originally $99)
