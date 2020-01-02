It's a new year, but it looks like we're going to have the same I-spent-too-much-at-Target shopping habit because the retailer is kicking off 2020 with "The Great Winter Clearance Dash." The sale includes some great deals, including 50% off home items, 70% off clothing and shoes, 50% off toys and games, and 50% off beauty products. Target is also offering a sale on storage items, in case getting organized is one of your new year's resolutions. Some storage products are selling for just $5, plus, if you're a part of the Target Circle rewards program, you'll receive an extra 10% off. It's not clear how long the sale will last, so you'll want to start shopping ASAP.