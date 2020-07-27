Target Announces All Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

The news is one of several changes to the company's holiday plans.

The upcoming holiday shopping season is already starting to look very different this year. Target just announced that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving to let employees spend the day with loved ones—and holiday deals will be rolled out in October. Last week, Walmart made a similar announcement.

The company hasn't disclosed its plans for Black Friday, which is a significant day for retailers and previously has been the kick-off to the holiday shopping season.

Additionally, Target announced it will make 20,000 more products, including groceries, available through pickup and delivery services. The release notes that its drive-up, pickup, and same-day delivery services increased in popularity by 278% in the first quarter alone. The new items will be available at 1,500 locations by early fall.

"The investments we've made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests' changing needs during this global pandemic," Target CEO Brian Cornell says in the release. "This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we're continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value, and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can."