Think back to when you were in school. Remember your favorite teacher? Maybe she or he helped you ace your multiplication tables, encouraged you to try out for the school play, or had the best-decorated classroom in the school. Teachers give their time and talent during school hours, and it frequently extends into evening lesson planning, grading homework, and even coaching.

According to the National Education Association, the average public school teacher makes less than $60,000 a year, and many of them reach into their own pockets to provide extra classroom supplies for their students. To help teachers save money on classroom supplies, Target is offering them a special 15 percent discount for a limited time.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Getty. TARGET STORES HOME IMPROVEMENT

Target's Teacher Prep Event will take place from July 13-20. During this week, teachers will be able to get 15 percent off of all school supplies at Target including pencils, folders, crayons, markers, colored pencils, Pillowfort furniture, and classroom storage. This year, the discount will also apply to simple essentials like disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and facial tissues.

Target also has you covered if you'd like to refresh your back-to-school wardrobe with a few new versatile basics. The Teacher Prep Event will include men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, so you can snag workwear (and shoes!) at a discounted rate.

There are a few things you won't be able to use the coupon on. Target says it cannot be used on electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, and clearance items.

To receive the coupon, enter your teacher ID on Target's website. Your coupon will then be emailed to you and can be used online or in-store. The discount also applies to teachers working at daycare centers, early childhood learning centers, and home schools. If you’re having trouble getting verified for your coupon via teacher ID, Target will accept any document that ties you to an educational system. You can also go into your local Target store and present your ID to a cashier for assistance.

School will be back in session soon, and now is the perfect time to start planning ahead for all of the exciting projects in store. So let your teacher friends know about Target’s Teacher Prep Event, and if you’re a teacher, don’t miss out on this deal!