Target Will Let You Reserve a Spot in Line from Home This Holiday Season
A new tool lets you bypass crowds so you can get your shopping done quickly.
Holiday shopping typically involves long lines and bustling crowds, but during a pandemic, that's a scene many of us would like to avoid. To help you steer clear of crowds while working your way through your holiday list, Target has introduced an online reservation system to let you call dibs on a spot in line.
Earlier this year, the retailer rolled out new safety measures to better ensure social distancing as the number of coronavirus cases rose. It capped the number of people allowed inside the store, which sometimes led to lines outside that could be of concern during the height of the holiday shopping season.
The new reservation feature, announced in a news release, tells you whether there's a line at your store and reserves your spot before you leave home. To check the line status, visit Target.com/line and search by ZIP code or city to find your preferred location. If your local Target has a queue out front, select, "Save your spot," to hold a place in line. You'll be notified when it's your turn to shop.
Although you don't need a reservation to shop at the store, the tool is designed to let you bypass any crowds so you can get your holiday shopping done more quickly. It's part of Target's rollout of enhanced safety measures for the holiday season, which include new contactless payment options through the Target app, more parking spots designated for drive-up orders, and employees with handheld devices so you can check out from anywhere inside the store. The retailer is also streamlining their same-day services, which let you pick up purchases (including fresh and frozen groceries) in as little as one hour.
