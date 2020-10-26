Target Will Let You Reserve a Spot in Line from Home This Holiday Season

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Holiday shopping typically involves long lines and bustling crowds, but during a pandemic, that's a scene many of us would like to avoid. To help you steer clear of crowds while working your way through your holiday list, Target has introduced an online reservation system to let you call dibs on a spot in line.

Image zoom Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the retailer rolled out new safety measures to better ensure social distancing as the number of coronavirus cases rose. It capped the number of people allowed inside the store, which sometimes led to lines outside that could be of concern during the height of the holiday shopping season.

The new reservation feature, announced in a news release, tells you whether there's a line at your store and reserves your spot before you leave home. To check the line status, visit Target.com/line and search by ZIP code or city to find your preferred location. If your local Target has a queue out front, select, "Save your spot," to hold a place in line. You'll be notified when it's your turn to shop.