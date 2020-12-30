Target Now Has an Ear Piercing Service in Select Stores Across the Country

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The retailer recently teamed up with the company Rowan to offer piercings by registered nurses. Here's how you can see if it's available in your area.

When I was a little girl, getting my ears pierced was a big deal. I remember asking (OK, begging) my mom for years until she finally decided I was old enough to take care of my piercings on my own. The process didn't thrill Mom as the only place to go was a store in the mall with a teenage piercer who probably didn't really know what she was doing. Plus, with my mom's background as a nurse, she definitely did not think it was a sterile situation. (I ended up getting multiple infections, so, like usual, my mom was right.)

Luckily for those in the market for an ear piercing, a beloved retailer has come to save the day. Target recently partnered with Rowan, an ear-piercing and jewelry company, which means you can now get an ear piercing at select Target stores around the country by a licensed, registered nurse.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Rowan

Founded in 2017 by mom and businesswoman Louisa Serene Schneider, Rowan started as a subscription box service and partners with nurses for at-home piercings across the country. But in 2020, the company changed its subscription model when they teamed up with Target to offer ear piercings in stores.

Every piercer is a trained, registered nurse who uses a hand-pressured device to pierce. You can choose among a lobe, upper lobe, or helix piercing. All of Rowan's jewelry is hypoallergenic and sterilized and is available in stainless steel for $55, 14 karat gold for $95, and 14 karat gold with a certified diamond for $195. (The price includes the piercings, the earrings, a skin assessment, aftercare materials, and access to care after the piercing.) Target also carries other Rowan earrings, including a pair of cubic zirconia studs ($29) and sterling silver hoops ($58).