Target Has the Cutest Pumpkin Bowls for Your Favorite Fall Dishes

The affordable crocks are perfect for soups or candy.

By Jennifer Aldrich
September 30, 2020
I'm calling it: This autumn is going to be all about soup. After a year of stress and uncertainty, everyone could use some comfort. And if fall has always been about soup for your family, well I'm just joining the party. Now that I've spent most of the year staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I have more time on my hands to do something I never thought I'd enjoy: cooking. And naturally, as the temperatures dip, I'm craving something warm and delicious.

I've already tried my hand at all kinds of soup recipes: tomato basil, French onion, and broccoli cheese, to name a few. But I realize there's something each batch is missing, and that's a bowl that makes me feel just as warm inside as the soup. Luckily, I found these little gems when I was perusing Target. The retailer is selling adorable pumpkin bowls for just $8.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: Stoneware Pumpkin Soup Bowl Orange ($8, Target)

The crocks come in two different colors that differ slightly in size. The orange pumpkin ($8, Target) is 16.5 ounces, and the white version ($8, Target) is 17.1 ounces. (Target also has a 97.7-ounce white pumpkin for $15.) Both are made of stoneware and are microwave safe. They're perfect for soup, but they're also excellent for holding your favorite Halloween treats or to just display with the rest of your fall decor.

Of course, you can use the dishes throughout autumn (or all-year-round; no one's judging), but they'd also be excellent for your Thanksgiving gathering. Simply portion out your stuffing, mashed potatoes, or cranberry sauce and serve to your guests. I've already added a few to my cart and can't wait to make the perfect soup (pumpkin, of course) to serve in them.

