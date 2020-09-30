Target Has the Cutest Pumpkin Bowls for Your Favorite Fall Dishes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I'm calling it: This autumn is going to be all about soup. After a year of stress and uncertainty, everyone could use some comfort. And if fall has always been about soup for your family, well I'm just joining the party. Now that I've spent most of the year staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I have more time on my hands to do something I never thought I'd enjoy: cooking. And naturally, as the temperatures dip, I'm craving something warm and delicious.

I've already tried my hand at all kinds of soup recipes: tomato basil, French onion, and broccoli cheese, to name a few. But I realize there's something each batch is missing, and that's a bowl that makes me feel just as warm inside as the soup. Luckily, I found these little gems when I was perusing Target. The retailer is selling adorable pumpkin bowls for just $8.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target