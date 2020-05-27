Target's New Outdoor Tableware Will Make You Want to Eat on the Patio Every Night
Featuring colorful patterns and tropical motifs, these patio-friendly dishes and tabletop accessories are perfect for al fresco meals. Plus, most cost less than $10!
Now that Memorial Day weekend (the unofficial summer kickoff) has passed, patio season is officially in full swing. And whether you prefer to throw some burgers and hot dogs on the grill or toss together a garden-fresh salad, there's just something about eating outdoors that makes dining at home even more enjoyable. As an inexpensive way to enhance that experience, dress up your patio table with brightly colored dishes and tabletop accessories. Target's new Opalhouse kitchen and dining products feature floral and fruity patterns in vibrant shades that add bold, tropical style to your al fresco meals. These seasonal tabletop items are part of Target's larger summer home collection, which launched earlier this spring. Shop some of our favorite picks from the line, sold both in stores and online.
Tropical Fruit Plate
Color your plate with tropical fruits (even if you're just munching on a hot dog and chips). Made of durable, break-resistant melamine, this 11.5-inch dinner plate is decorated with a pattern of bright lemons, dragonfruits, papayas, and other exotic produce; it's also available in a floral design. The material is BPA-free and safe for the dishwasher but not the microwave.
Lacquered Rattan Tray
Pile up fruits, silverware, or burger buns on this round serving tray for quick transport out to the patio. Measuring 16 inches in diameter, the tray is made of rattan and covered in a glossy lacquered finish for durability. Bamboo handles on the sides make it easy to grip. When dinner is over, hand-wash the tray to clean.
Buy It: 16-inch Rattan Classic Serving Tray with Handles, ($20.49)
Outdoor Drinking Glasses
Opt for plastic drinking glasses when dining outdoors so you don't have to worry about glass breaking on stone or concrete surfaces. These 22-ounce transparent tumblers are embossed with a floral pattern for a pretty decorative touch. The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe design comes in blue, pink, and clear.
Buy It: 22 oz. Plastic Floral Embossed Tall Tumbler, ($1.99)
Lemon-Patterned Placemats
Freshen up your outdoor table setting (and protect the surface from scratches and spills) with these lemon-patterned placemats. Yellow tassel detailing on the sides adds extra charm to the fun fruity design. Made of 100% cotton, the rectangular mat measures 19 inches across and should be spot-cleaned.
Buy It: Lemon Placemat, ($4.99)
Reusable Bamboo Straws
Skip the plastic straw and sip on your favorite chilled beverage with an eco-friendly version made of bamboo. Sold as a set of seven, these bamboo straws measure 8 inches long and can be reused over and over. To clean, hand-wash the straws using the included brush cleaner.
Buy It: 7-Piece Bamboo Straw Set with Brush Cleaner, ($4.99)
Bold Printed Tablecloth
Lay a tablecloth over your outdoor table to make cleanup a breeze. This square cotton table covering features a striking floral pattern of saturated blues, pinks, and green as well as pink tassels at the corners. It measures 52 inches across and can be machine-washed with like colors.
Buy It: 52-inch Cotton Floral Square Tablecloth Blue, ($17.99)
Fruity Candle
Light a candle to add some cozy ambiance to your patio tablescape. Made of a soy wax blend, this one gives off the refreshing scent of peach nectar and champagne. It comes in a decorative gold-finished metal container and can burn for up to 18 hours.
