Target's New Outdoor Tableware Will Make You Want to Eat on the Patio Every Night

Now that Memorial Day weekend (the unofficial summer kickoff) has passed, patio season is officially in full swing. And whether you prefer to throw some burgers and hot dogs on the grill or toss together a garden-fresh salad, there's just something about eating outdoors that makes dining at home even more enjoyable. As an inexpensive way to enhance that experience, dress up your patio table with brightly colored dishes and tabletop accessories. Target's new Opalhouse kitchen and dining products feature floral and fruity patterns in vibrant shades that add bold, tropical style to your al fresco meals. These seasonal tabletop items are part of Target's larger summer home collection, which launched earlier this spring. Shop some of our favorite picks from the line, sold both in stores and online.