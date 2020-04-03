Grocery stores are considered an essential business, so they continue to operate during the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) outbreak. Supermarkets, including Target, have been updating their policies during this time, and the corporation just announced several new changes to its safety measures.

Beginning on April 4, employees will start to monitor the number of people in each store, and if necessary, will limit how many customers are inside based on square footage. If this happens, a press release explains that "a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently."

And that's not the only change the retailer is making. Employees will also be given disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of their shifts, starting in the next two weeks. (It's important to note that the covers will be non-surgical; not the N95 respirator masks that healthcare workers need.) Although it's not required that workers wear them, the release notes it's "strongly encouraged" they do. The latest updates come after Target announced on March 25 that it would no longer be accepting in-store returns and exchanges until further notice.

The precautions are intended to promote safety and social distancing. Although Target is staying open, it's imperative to only go there (and other supermarkets) if you absolutely must. Plus, you can always shop at Target, and other retailers, online and avoid any close contact.