Target’s newest online shopping initiative is going to save you so much money.

Target’s online shopping experience is about to get a makeover, and it’s going to change the way you online shop. On Monday the retailer announced the launch of Target+, a new marketplace that will be integrated into Target’s existing website.

According to a press release, Target+ will include “a curated assortment of products from third-party sellers,” so you can shop non-Target products with REDCard perks like 5 percent off and free shipping—which means you could be saving a lot of money.

In the last few years, Target has introduced more new trendy brands than ever before—including the Opalhouse home brand, Chip and Joanna’s Hearth & Hand line, and the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection—so our expectations are pretty high for the outside retailers that Target chooses to be part of theTarget+ experience.

The marketplace is still in the planning stages (and there’s no word on the official release date), so we aren’t sure which brands will be participating in Target+. The brand announced that a selection of running shoes, outdoor decor, patio accessories, STEM learning toys, musical instruments, and baseball gear are all part of the new marketplace.

Other online retailers—like Walmart and Amazon—also use third-party sellers, but Target’s approach sets their marketplace apart from the others. Target+ is an invitation-only platform, so you’ll only see products from brands that Target has specifically asked to be part of their website.